Matchday Live: McGreal's Blues need to show a reaction at Wigan

Author Picture Icon

Andy Warren

Published: 12:00 PM December 11, 2021
Ipswich Town take on Wigan Athletic this afternoon

Ipswich Town take on Wigan Athletic this afternoon - Credit: Pagepix

Ipswich Town are in League One action against Wigan Athletic this afternoon - you can follow the game live right here.

The Blues were beaten 2-0 at Charlton on Tuesday night, in the first game since Paul Cook's sacking, with interim boss John McGreal in search of a reaction this afternoon.

"We had a good debrief after the game," McGreal said.

"The boys have come back in really good spirits. There just seems to have been a little bit of a change in the mood and hopefully we can maintain that. 

"The most important thing is trying to get the boys to play. They need to improve on the other night. They have to improve. They know that. As we keep saying, the proof will be in the pudding."

You can follow the match with us right here.

