Ratings: How the Ipswich Town players performed in their Wigan draw

Ipswich Town drew 1-1 with Wigan Athletic this afternoon. Andy Warren hands out his player ratings.

Christian Walton

Town’s man-of-the-match from Tuesday night at Charlton made two good saves early on, denying Tom Pearce and Gwion Edwards, but sadly the second of those ended with his outstretched hand diverting the ball onto the foot of Callum Lang to tap home the opener. Caught a good number of high balls in this game and gave his side a solid base. 7

Kane Vincent-Young

The full-back started on the right once again but switched to the left at the break, with the defender looking the same player on either side as he attempted to work his way up the pitch, while dealing with the opposition at the other end. His first half saw him battle James McClean before his second saw him up against former team-mate Gwion Edwards and flying full-back Tom Pearce. The latter had caused real problems in the first half, which Vincent-Young helped solve. 7

Kane Vincent-Young challenges during the second half at Wigan - Credit: Phill Heywood

George Edmundson

Town’s most consistent performer in recent weeks had another good outing in this game. He’s calm both on the ball and off it, with good touch, an excellent reading of the game and the will to battle. He did all of those things here. There were no big highlight moments in this display, just a consistent level of performance which served his side well. 8

Cameron Burgess

Back in the league side in place of Toto Nsiala and won plenty of balls in the air, as is his specialty. He looked solid for the vast majority of this game and got himself out of trouble well enough when difficult moments came his way. He’ll be hoping for a run in the side alongside Edmundson, now. 7

Janoi Donacien

Started on the left, finished on the right. Dealt with the differing threats on those two flanks well enough and backed up the man ahead of him solidly, too. Didn’t commit himself forward on too many occasions, which may well have been part of the plan. 6

Sam Morsy at Wigan 11/12/2021 Wigan Athletic v Ipswich Town - Credit: Phill Heywood

Sam Morsy

The Town captain acknowledged the travelling Ipswich fans’ call for passion prior to the game and his side took that on board. Back playing against his former club, Morsy competed well in midfield and recycled the ball, helping his side gain a foothold in the contest. A decent display following a poor one at Charlton on Tuesday, in which his quality grew in the second period. The improvement in the middle of the pitch helped the entire team. 7

Lee Evans

The Welshman’s delivery from set-pieces looked the best route to goal for Town in the first-half, but they couldn’t take advantage of the few opportunities they had. He showed some grit in the middle of the pitch, putting himself in for some tough challenges and moving the ball well, before his delivery ultimately did prove the source of Town’s goal as James Norwood equalised as the ball broke in the box following an excellent cross. 7

Conor Chaplin

Started on the right of a midfield four but, in truth, didn’t have too many threatening moments in the final third. He became the pantomime villain of this game following a clash with Pearce in the first half, following which he was booed by the home crowd every time he touched the ball and upon his exit from the pitch. 5

Kyle Edwards goes over in the Wigan penalty area 11/12/2021 Wigan Athletic v Ipswich Town - Credit: Phill Heywood

Kyle Edwards

Saw little of the ball in the final third in the first half, aside from a driving run towards goal which ended with him going down under pressure from Jack Whatmough. The referee waved away penalty appeals. The winger, who switched to the right to finish the contest, had a chance late on but saw his effort blocked by Pearce inside the box. Kept going well. 5

Joe Pigott

Battled away manfully up front on the day he came into the starting XI, finding himself dragged by the shirt or pushed to the floor on a few occasions without hearing the whistle he probably. Neither he or Macauley Bonne had the necessary opportunities or quality this afternoon, though, with McGreal acknowledging post-match that a few balls had ‘bounced off’ the front pairing. 5

Macauley Bonne

The striker, as he always does, put himself about in this game and worked hard throughout the 90 minutes. He had little reward for most of the contest but continued to work, linking up well with substitutes Sone Aluko and Norwood. 5

Macauley Bonne and James Norwood after the final whistle at Wigan - Credit: Phill Heywood

James Norwood (for Pigott, 62)

It had to be him. This was Norwood’s first Ipswich appearance since the start of October, with the No.10 marking his return from exile with a sweeping finish to level the scores and earn his side a point. He clearly had the bit between his teeth and went searching for a second, having celebrated his goal by pointing to the back of his shirt on several occasions. 7

Sone Aluko (for Chaplin, 62)

Came into the game on the right side and finished it on the left, keeping the ball nicely and looking to bring others into play when in possession. 6