Will west be best for McKenna and the Blues next season?
- Credit: Contributed
Ipswich Town fans on their travels next season will be heading west on plenty of occasions. And while there will be long trips from Suffolk, the south-west branch of ITFC supporters club couldn't be more delighted!
Saturday's stunning 7-0 victory by Bristol Rovers over Scunthorpe now means it is they, Forest Green and Exeter who will all be in League One next season alongside Town, with all three promoted from League Two.
That, coupled with the fact Cheltenham and Plymouth are already in League One for another season and Swindon Town still have a chance of making it into Town's division should they win the League Two play-offs, and there's plenty of west country travelling ahead for Kieran McKenna, his players and Town fans next season.
Not that it worries south-west Town branch member and Bristol-based, Steve Mellen, as he and his Blues supporters in the west country will get to see much more of Town next season, with less travelling.
"Down here in the west we have been keeping a keen eye on the promotion race from League Two, as we’ve been a bit starved for local away games in recent years – aside from our annual defeat at Exeter," said Mellen, who despite being Bristol-based, has a season ticket at Portman Road!
"There are 120+ Town fans in our branch WhatsApp group and as you can imagine, when Bristol Rovers were racking up the goals against Scunthorpe, there were a lot of comments flying in, none of us could believe what we were seeing.
"Next season will be great for us, although I appreciate Plymouth, Exeter, Bristol etc are a long way from Suffolk. Make a weekend of it is my recommendation.
"We’re a pretty new branch, led by a guy called Jon Banger, but a fast-growing one, we sponsor an Academy player and you’ll see our various flags at Portman Road. We’re testament to how you will find Ipswich fans all over the country, we’ve got members from Wiltshire all the way down to Cornwall.
"One of our lot lives in Cornwall and went to 46 games last season, home and away. He covered 27,850 miles which he worked out is once around the world plus an extra 3,000 miles.
"I’m pleased he has a few more 'local' games now."