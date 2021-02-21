'It's completely unhelpful' - Wilson on fans' protests, Lambert pressure and Oxford draw

Published: 5:30 AM February 21, 2021

Ipswich Town defender James Wilson says that the protests which disrupted a training session early this week were 'completely unhelpful'.

A small number of frustrated fans from the 'Blue Action' group let off flares outside the perimeter fence at Playford Road on Monday and chanted 'we want Lambert out'.

The incident stopped training for around 10 minutes and made national headlines, with a young Town side subsequently playing out a nervy 0-0 draw with struggling Northampton Town the following night.

Wilson was one of seven changes to that team yesterday, a more experienced side producing a much improved display in a far more positive goalless draw with in-form Oxford United.

"I think it's completely unhelpful to be honest," said Wilson, when asked about the protests.

"Obviously the fans have got their opinion - that's great - but I don't think that's the way to go about it. That was before the Northampton game when we had the youngest side we've had out all season. So, yeah, it's not helpful."

James Wilson and Matty Taylor battle for the ball. - Credit: Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Reflecting on yesterday's draw, which keep the Blues 12th in League One, Wilson said: "I think we deserved to win the game to be honest. But a point's a point and I think it's something to build on.

"I think they are the in form team in the league and we had the best chances, so that says a lot.

"We've got two games in hand and we need to make them count. I think we're in a really good place. If we carry on playing like we did today then we'll be there or there abouts."

With Town now travelling to third-place Hull on Tuesday night, Wilson said: "It's going to be a tough game. They've got a lot of talent, but so have we. We've just got to take it to them and see how we go.

"Anyone can beat anyone in this league on their day. If we turn up like we did today we've got a good chance.

"Today was a stepping stone. We've just got to take each game as it comes. There's a lot going on about the place, I think you can all see that, but we've got a lot of young boys and we've just got to keep going.

"The games are going to come thick and fast. We've got to put ourselves in a good position heading into the last five or six games of the season. I think we can definitely do that."

Asked if the players felt they needed to relieve the pressure building on manager Paul Lambert, the Welshman said: "It's our responsibility. We're the ones out on the pitch. I don't see anything changing, so we've just got to keep going and stick together.

"I think we're in a really good place still. I know there's a lot going on and a lot being said, but I still think within the dressing room we're in a really good place."

Wilson was arguably the pick of Town's players against Oxford, producing a rock solid display on what was his first outing since October 24.

"I've been back training a couple of weeks after my (knee) injury," he said. "I was enjoying training and was knocking on the door, metaphorically speaking, to get in. I was hoping to play.

"I feel really good. I've done loads of fitness work with the physios. I had two weeks on the grass with them, then two more weeks training with the lads. So I'm good to go.

"Being injured was really frustrating. I did five, six weeks or rehab but my knee wasn't getting any better so I had to get an operation. Then there was more rehab after that.

"We've still got so many games to go, 19 games left, and I just want to play in as many as possible.

"I enjoy playing with Totes (Nsiala). I don't think I've played with anyone else this season centre-back wise. I think we've got a good understanding."

Asked for his view on Jon Nolan and Kayden Jackson having been banished to the Under-23s by manager Lambert, Wilson provided a diplomatic answer.

He said: "Well, to be fair it's nothing to do with us. Decisions like that are nothing to do with us. They are still our team-mates so we've just got to stick with them.

"We're all in it together. They might get a chance further on down the line. You never know."