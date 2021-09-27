Winners and losers: Tale of two keepers, Idris stars, and happy young fans

Video

Published: 6:00 AM September 27, 2021 Updated: 7:09 AM September 27, 2021

Macauley Bonne is congratulated after he stole the ball from the keeper to set up Ipswich's equaliser - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Ipswich Town drew with Sheffield Wednesday at Portman Road on Saturday. Mike Bacon takes a look at the winners and losers.

WINNERS

Idris El Mizouni

The young Tunisian midfielder was probably not the first person many at Portman Road would have expected to see on the Ipswich Town team-sheet when they turned up on Saturday.

But the 20-year-old has clearly caught Paul Cook's eye and you can see why. Strong in the tackle and confident on the ball, El Mizouni, who was born in Paris but qualifies for Tunisia because of his father, showed he was the right man to pick.

Idris El Mizouni challenges Marvin Johnson during the first half - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

He played a mature game in the middle of the park, breaking up play, as well as calmly moving the ball, and making those tackles.

El Mizouni has been out on loan to both Cambridge United and Grimsby at lower levels of the game, but getting minutes for those teams has clearly been good for him. He has real potential.

Vaclav Hladky

It's been a difficult start to the season for Town's new goalkeeper Vaclav Hladky.

The Czech goalkeeper, who was named in the PFA League Two Team of the Year last season, penned a three-year deal at Portman Road in the summer after leaving Salford City.

He arrived at Portman Road having picked up the Golden Glove award last campaign following an impressive 22 clean sheets in 46 league games.

However, things haven't gone so smoothly since, and the signing from Brighton of fellow goalkeeper Christian Walton on a season-long loan wouldn't have been something Hladky would have especially relished.

But with Walton injured, Hladky, having kept a clean sheet at Lincoln last Saturday, produced a very confident performance against the Owls. Has he done enough for Cook to start to place his faith in him once more?

His handling was good and he came and punched clear on more than one occasion, he had little chance with the goal. Hladky can reflect on a decent afternoon's work on Saturday.

However, it's trying to keep the shirt that will be most important for him now. For goalkeepers there is only one shirt and one position, it's a tough gig.

Fans had the chance to meet Kyle Edwards in the Fanzone pre-match, along with three other Town players - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller

Young Town fans

Before the game it was good to see some of the Town players who weren't in Saturday's squad mingling with fans in the Fanzone.

Sam Morsy, Christian Walton, Kyle Edwards and Hayden Coulson, who were all missing because of injury and, in Morsy's case, suspension, spent more than 20 minutes talking to fans and having photographs taken, many with young Blues supporters who will have gone home more than excited they 'fist-pumped' their heroes.

You have to take your hat off to Mark Ashton, Town's CEO, who also mingled with fans in the Fanzone at the same time. It was likely his idea.

It costs nothing to give a bit of time for the people who so adore and support you. Well done to the four players and the club for being so pro-active. They would have made many young fans' day.

Shefki Kuqi, back at Portman Road on Saturday - Credit: Archant

Shefki Kuqi

Look who was back at Portman Road on Saturday!

None other than Shefki Kuqi, the wonderful Finnish striker who Town fans so adored at Portman Road during his all-to-brief stay from 2003-05 (he also came back to Town on loan for a short period a few years later).

Kuqi formed a dynamic partnership with Darren Bent, the two terrorising defences during the Joe Royle era, Kuqi's 'swan dives' a joyous feature as he celebrated his goals.

Such was Kuqi's super form for Town, it earned him a move to the Premier League with Blackburn Rovers.

It was nice to hear him speaking to Town fans over the PA at half-time.

Sheffield Wednesday keeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell asks his defenders why nobody told him that Macauley Bonne was behind him? - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

LOSERS

Bailey Peacock-Farrell

It must have been a long trip back to Sheffield for the Owls No.1.

Quite how he allowed Macauley Bonne to sneak behind him and kick the ball away from him as he placed it on the turf, only he will know. But it likely cost his team all three points.

It's something he won't forget and it will likely never happen to him again in his professional career - or at least he will hope it won't.

If the game had been at Hillsborough in front of his home fans, he would likely have been told in no uncertain terms by 20,000 people 'he's behind you'!

But at Portman Road, there was no warning - and Peacock-Farrell paid the price.

Torn up betting slips

Late goals can often mess up a bet.

And Town's late equaliser no doubt messed up someone, somewhere's bet on a Sheffield Wednesday win.

Not that the odds were that generous. Indeed, the bookies, pre-match could hardly separate whether Town or Wednesday were favourites to take the three points.

The odds for the draw were fairly similar as well. Maybe, it was a good game to have kept away from this weekend.