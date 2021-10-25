Winners and losers: Hollywood ending, Bersant is back, fans get their wish

Video

Published: 6:00 AM October 25, 2021

Paul Cook with Brett Johnson and Mark Ashton after Town's win on Saturday. - Credit: Ray Lawrence

A last-minute winner for the Blues but, as always, the weekend wasn't all sweetness and light for everyone. MIKE BACON takes a look at the weekend's winners and losers

Thumbs up from Brett Johnson - Credit: Ray Lawrence

WINNERS

Brett Johnson

The first American among Town's new owners to make an appearance at Portman Road, Brett Johnson will have flown back to the States with wonderful memories of a great weekend.

You really could not have scripted it. Bersant Celina's late, late winner against dogged Fleetwood almost like a Hollywood film ending, one of the club's new American owners in the stands delirious with joy as he watched his new team send Portman Road into raptures.

It was the perfect ending, with fans singing his name at the final whistle... 'Brett, give us a wave'.

When the full compliment of Town's new owners arrive at Portman Road there will be just the same, if not more fanfare.

Between them and the people they have appointed, they have helped make Portman Road a happy and more positive place to be again on a Saturday afternoon.

Okay, no-one is getting over carried away, there is a long way to go.

It's just nice to know Brett will be back home this week chatting to his fellow GC20 colleagues, Berke Bakay and Mark Detmer. No doubt the phrase, 'we must get over there together guys', will have taken on even more urgency.

The Town players celebrate Celina's winner. What joy! - Credit: Ray Lawrence

Bersant Celina

Off the bench, Bersant Celina was the Town hero on Saturday and boy was everyone pleased for him.

Celina is hugely popular among Town fans, he has a rapport with them.

His winner was his first goal of his second spell at Portman Road and his first in more than two years, a run of 85 games dating back to his time with Swansea, with the strike clearly meaning a lot to the 25-year-old Dijon loanee.

He threw his shirt into the crowd and almost lost it for good. He was booked for his celebration. No-one cared a jot!

The home support savour the victory - Credit: Ray Lawrence

Town fans

('Be careful what you wish for')

That phrase was thrown at Ipswich's loyal and wonderful fans many times over the past few years as they rightly scratched their heads and voted with their feet over the turgid football they were being served up.

Entertainment? On many occasions, hardly.

But now, this is more like it. This is what Town fans wanted.

A team that, yes makes mistakes, but at least keeps going and going to the end, trying to entertain.

Okay, so last-minute winners always feel good. But it's not just that.

Paul Cook's Ipswich Town attack, attack and attack. Even after Fleetwood equalised on Saturday, Town were straight on the front foot. There was no feeling sorry for themselves. This team is learning all the time.

They deserved that win because they went out to entertain from the off and while it wasn't all a 'beautiful' game of football, especially first half, they never kept searching for goals.

Charlton Athletic caretaker manager Johnnie Jackson celebrates after the final whistle at the Stadium of Light on Saturday. - Credit: PA

Johnnie Jackson

Colchester United fans will remember Johnnie Jackson with fondness.

In two spells at the club which amounted to more than 100 appearances, Jackson had some fine games for the U's.

Jackson, 39, ended his playing career in 2018 and has been coaching at the Valley since. On Saturday, for the second time (the first time after Lee Bowyer left), he stepped in as caretaker manager, this time after Nigel Adkins was sacked, and the Addicks duly won at high-flying Sunderland, only Charlton's third win of the season.

That's now two caretaker role games for Jackson. And it's two wins from two.

Appoint him now, some Charlton fans are saying!

The end of the road for Mick McCarthy at Cardiff. - Credit: PA

LOSERS

Mick McCarthy

Big Mick lost his job at Cardiff City on Saturday as the Bluebirds slipped to another defeat.

Along with Terry Connor, the pair left the Welsh club, a 2-0 defeat to Middlesbrough McCarthy's final act as Bluebirds boss, with an eighth straight loss proving one game too far.

No-one likes to see a manager lose his job and while Mick had his critics at Portman Road, many will hope to see him back in the game again soon.

And don't bet against it.

Already rumours are circulating Charlton, who had a wonderful result at Sunderland on Saturday, (see above), may come calling. There are always clubs who need someone like Mick to sort them out.

He's 62 now. Will Cardiff have been Mick's final gig?

I bet not.

And finally...

Ipswich Town fans

Whoops! Wrong section. Ha! Ha! Apologies

Up the Town!