Former Town striker joins Newcastle for £25million

Andy Warren

Published: 9:31 AM January 13, 2022
Chris Wood closes down at Leeds last season

Former Ipswich Town striker Chris Wood has joined Newcastle United - Credit: Pagepix

Former Ipswich Town striker Chris Wood has moved from Burnley to Newcastle for a fee widely reported to be £25million. 

The 30-year-old New Zealander was on loan with the Blues at the end of the 2014/15 season, making eight appearances without scoring after making a temporary move from Leicester City. 

He moved to Leeds that summer and scored 44 goals in two seasons at Elland Road before a £15million switch to Burnley, which has seen him net 49 Premier League goals in the four-and-a-half years since. That has ultimately convinced Newcastle to splash out such a large fee. 

Discussing Wood after his departure from Ipswich, former Town boss Mick McCarthy said: “He struggled here because he wasn’t as fit as he is now.  

“He looks sharper and leaner now and if you give him chances he’ll score.” 

Wood will now join a Newcastle side battling relegation, with manager Eddie Howe delighted to have got his man. 

"Chris is an important signing for us at a crucial time,” he said. “He is a very dangerous attacking threat, has a physicality and character that I really like, and he has vast experience in the Premier League.  

“He will be a great fit for us." 

Wood becomes the third former Town player to change clubs for more than £20million in recent years, with Adam Webster swapping Bristol City for Brighton and Tyrone Mings moving from Bournemouth to Aston Villa in 2019. 

