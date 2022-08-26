'If you want to boo him, boo him!' - Woolfenden on Norwood's return

Interview

A quizzical look breaks out on Luke Woolfenden's face after he's asked if he remembers what he was doing the last time Ipswich Town won five league games in a row.





“I have no idea, are you going to tell me or do I have to guess?" he eventually replies.

The 23-year-old is then informed, by eagle-eyed BBC Suffolk reporter Graeme Mac, that it had been his fifth birthday when Joe Royle's men extended a hot-streak with a dramatic 4-3 victory at Crystal Palace.

“Was it? It’s been a while then hasn’t it?!" says Woolfenden, his confusion turning to surprise.

“I’d not long started playing football then. I always loved Pablo Counago in that team."

Kayden Jackson celebrates sealing Ipswich Town's 3-0 win at Shrewsbury last weekend. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Reflecting on Town's unbeaten start to this League One campaign, an opening day draw with Bolton followed by victories against Forest Green, MK Dons, Burton and Shrewsbury, the defender said: “Ever since the gaffer has come in I’ve been really enjoying it. I’ve said that before. My role on the pitch is just so clear now and that’s really helped with the way I’m playing.

“In most of the games, not including Burton, teams have come away with just one, two or three shots on our goal. Even the Bolton game. "We're not conceding that many chances, which is a good sign.

“Shrewsbury was probably the most complete defensive performance. I don’t think they had a shot on goal.

“Obviously Burton was one we were probably lucky to come away from with a clean sheet. We’ve discussed that. But to come away from a game like that with a clean sheet, when the ball constantly coming into our box, shows a bit of mental toughness. In previous seasons we would probably have crumbled."

We've been here before of course. Woolfenden was part of the Town squads that failed to secure a top-six place in both 2019/20 and 2020/21 after fast starts.

Luke Woolfenden in Carabao Cup action against Colchester. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Asked if he felt this group was better equipped to last the pace this time around, he said: “Back under (Paul) Lambert we were putting in strong defensive performances, our goals conceded record was probably top four or five, but we didn’t create or score enough. This season we’ve scored three at Shrewsbury, three against MK, two at Forest Green, so I think there appears to be a difference in that regard.

“It’s easy to keep yourself grounded after what’s happened in the past two or three years though.

“With the takeover it’s obviously exciting times for the club. Within the squad I think everyone is focused on the next game. We’re not getting carried away with the start we’ve had."

A crowd of more than 24,000 is expected for tomorrow's visit of recently-relegated Barnsley to Portman Road. That's more than most Championship clubs get.

“It’s surreal really," said Woolfenden. "Ipswich is obviously a massive club. And there’s not really much else to do here at three o’clock on a Saturday! But the support, the atmosphere, the banners – it gives you goosebumps when you walk out. It’s unbelievable."

Asked if, as the only academy graduate making matchday squads, he had taken on Macauley Bonne's role of telling team-mates 'this is what it means to play for Ipswich', Woolfenden laughed: “I think Macauley (now back at parent club QPR) is still doing that now!

Luke Woolfenden models Ipswich Town's new home shirt - Credit: Ross Halls

"You see the work that Fridge (George Edmundson) and Chappers (Conor Chaplin) have done in the community. Everyone really buys into how big this club is and how massive it is to the town. If this club does well then it could literary explode. It really is that big of a club.

“I’ve said this a few times in any interviews I’ve done over the past few years. It would mean a great deal to me to win promotion with Ipswich."

Tomorrow could be Woolfenden's 95th league start for the Blues.

“To get to 100 would be something I'd be very proud of, especially as it’s my hometown club," he said. "To be honest, there have probably been a few moments where I've thought that I wasn’t going to make it, whether that be leaving off my own accord or being forced out the door."

Tomorrow afternoon, five players will be coming up against their former employees.

Blues trio Chaplin, Sam Morsy and Kayden Jackson have all been at Barnsley in the past, while James Norwood and Luke Thomas both return to Portman Road.

James Norwood returns to Portman Road as Barnsley player this weekend. - Credit: PA

On Norwood, who scored 28 goals for Ipswich during three rollercoaster seasons, Woolfenden said: “It’ll be good to see him, but once the game starts it’s just another opponent. He’s a top, top guy, one of the best I’ve met in football. I’m sure he’ll be alright!"

Those last words were delivered with a knowing smile. Knowing Norwood as we do, the front man is likely to want to want the ruffle the feathers of former fans and team-mates alike. With that in mind, would it be wise for Ipswich fans not to give the returning striker any added motivation?

“I don’t know..." said Woolfenden, in typically laid-back fashion. "I don’t really have a message to the fans on that. If you want to boo him, boo him. If you don’t, don’t!

“With the type of striker he is, he likes contact and puts his body about. Sometimes that works in his favour, sometimes it doesn’t."

Meanwhile, attacking midfielder Thomas returns having made made just five appearances during a loan in 2021. The 23-year-old cut short that spell, citing he needed to take a break for his mental and physical health.

“I’ve been there myself where your confidence isn’t up, you’re struggling and it’s tough," said Woolfenden. "Before coming here he had the reputation of being a good young player. With the off-field issues he suffered we probably didn’t see the best of him, but it’s good to see he’s put it all behind him now and is playing football again."