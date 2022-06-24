Ipswich Town appoint new Academy Manager

Ipswich Town have appointed a new Academy Manager.

Dean Wright will officially join the Club next month, and will be taking on a leading role in the development of young players at Playford Road. He was previously Head of Academy Coaching at Norwich City.

The Blues have been searching for a new academy manager since the departure of Lee O’Neill at the end of last season.

Wright has been working in the professional game for over a decade, beginning at Bury FC in 2010.

Two years later, he was promoted to the Shakers’ Head of Foundation Phase/Academy Operations, a role he spent four years in.

A move to Huddersfield Town as Lead Foundation Phase Coach followed in 2016, departing to become Norwich’s Assistant Academy Manager 12 months later.

In 2018, he was promoted to the Canaries’ Head of Academy Coaching, a title he had held until his decision to join the Blues.

"Gary Probert and Mark Ashton have sold the vision of the Club," Wright, who also holds his UEFA A licence, told the Club website.

"It’s a really exciting time for the Club as they try and make progress in all areas. The opportunity to be part of that was very appealing.

"The Academy needs to produce players for the first-team and for the wider game, ideally building something that allows the manager to have options within the building and creates homegrown players to represent Ipswich Town.

"I also want to create an environment at the training ground that people enjoy being a part of, whether that is staff, players or parents."

Probert, Ipswich's Director of Football Operations.added: "Dean is someone who has a proven track record of player development and naturally, we’re delighted to have him on board.

"He’s worked at a variety of clubs within both category one and category two academies, and his broad and varied experience will be a real asset to the Club.

"We completed a thorough search to recruit for this role, and Dean’s enthusiasm and hunger to work with us and further develop the Academy really stood out.

"He will be someone who will drive the high standards required every single day."

Wright is not the first person to move across the border from Norfolk to Suffolk for a new role at Town in recent months.

In May, Stuart Cox joined the Portman Road team as Director of Venue. Cox was previously Head of Venue Management at Norwich City.