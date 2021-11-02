How the Ipswich Town players performed in their 4-1 win at Wycombe Wanderers

Ipswich Town won 4-1 at Wycombe Wanderers this evening. Andy Warren hands out his player ratings.

Christian Walton

Town’s No.1 keeper brings an air of calm to the side, as evidenced by his ability to catch balls into the box cleanly. Looked as though he may have been impeded for Wycombe’s goal, during a first half in which he wasn’t overly tested. Made a save from Sam Vokes’ header after the break before making an even better one to deny the Welshman soon after. 8

Kane Vincent-Young

In for a first league start since the home loss to Bolton, the right-back stumbled early and lost possession, needing to be bailed out by Toto Nsiala’s good tackle. But he grew into the half as it went on, finding space to get forward and link well with Wes Burns. The two combined superbly as the full-back laid back for Burns to thump home Ipswich’s third. 8

Toto Nsiala

A physical battle was always on the cards for the Ipswich central defenders in this game – and so it proved. Nsiala dealt with the first 25 minutes (the peak of the early Wycombe onslaught) well enough, though he was in the vicinity as the Chairboys knocked down a corner for David Wheeler to score. His partnership with George Edmundson is growing. Both were excellent. 8

Ipswich team dreams at Adams Park against Wycombe. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

George Edmundson

Solid throughout, as we’ve come to expect from the former Rangers man. He won his fair share in the air while also knowing when to stand off, clearing up loose balls. He withstood the Wycombe fire after the break, making plenty of clearances as Ipswich stood firm under pressure. 9

Hayden Coulson

Took a knock early on and did his best to carry on, when it was pretty clear he needed to come off. He ultimately departed 21 minutes in. 6

Sam Morsy

Started a little slowly by his standards but began to stamp his authority on this game after Ipswich had equalised. It was the skipper who laid the ball off for Bersant Celina to fire home, while it was also he who won the ball back to truly begin the move which led to Macauley Bonne’s goal. His second-half performance was nearly perfect, packed with power, precision and drive. He led from the front. 9

Lee Evans slips as he tries to shoot at Adams Park against Wycombe. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Lee Evans

Like his midfield partner, the Welshman couldn’t get a handle on this game early but came into the match more and more as it went on, moving the ball around. He took a few hits but kept getting up. A good display. 7

Wes Burns

Back in the side after illness and, like the rest of his side, wasn’t able to get too involved early on before the tide turned. Then, with space to work, the winger was able to test Wycombe as we know he can. His goal was a rocket, extending the Ipswich lead to 3-1. He’s a real asset to this side, an example of which is the fact he finished the game at right-back. 8

Wes Burns celebrates his second half goal at Adams Park against Wycombe. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Bersant Celina

In truth, the Kosovo international was barely involved before finding the net, but we should know by now that producing the big moments is his forte. His strike teased David Stockdale in the Wycombe goal, which the keeper got a good hand to but couldn’t keep it out. Had another shot saved soon after as his influence grew, with the attacker involved more and more. He was the perfect man to run the ball in from the halfway line before removing his shirt to whip up the Ipswich fans as he scored Town’s fourth. 8

Kyle Edwards

The former West Brom man had a few opportunities to tease his man from the left flank but couldn’t quite find the final ball consistently in the first half, but put in a telling ball at the start of the second which ultimately produced Bonne’s goal. Switched to the right late on and, just as he did at Plymouth, he looked supremely comfortable there before being withdrawn late on. 7

Macauley Bonne

Battled away up front, working hard but having little sight of goal in the first half before producing a sweeping finish at the start of the second, bringing down Edwards’ cross expertly and finishing in one fluid movement for his 11th goal of the season. The timing of this goal was crucial. 8

Macauley Bonne celebrates his second half goal at Adams Park against Wycombe. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Cameron Burgess (for Coulson, 22)

On at left-back and, while clearly not likely to offer the attacking threat of the man he replaced, was steady and did put in a couple of dangerous balls in the first half. His main strength, though, was dealing with the physical stuff thrown his way and he did that superbly. He was solid on the ball, too. 8

Rekeem Harper (for Vincent-Young, 76)

Got 15 minutes at the end of this game and gave a few balls away as he got up to the pace of the game. He did, though, provide a cool pass for Celina to add the final touch. n/a

Sone Aluko (for Edwards, 90)

On for the final minutes to help see the game out. n/a



