Gameday: 'It's absolutely massive' - Town fans on big Wycombe win
Ipswich Town claimed a real statement win at Wycombe Wanderers last night, crushing the League One high-flyers 4-1 - here's what fans made of it.
Town were 1-0 down early, David Wheeler giving the Chairboys - who had won eight straight games at home - the lead after just 17 minutes.
But Bersant Celina's dipping, swerving strike got Town back on level terms before the break.
And after half-time the Blues pulled away as Macauley Bonne, Wes Burns and that man Celina again put the result beyond doubt.
It's the first time this season that Town have beaten a side flying high in the table - Wycombe were third - and the three points moves them up to ninth spot, four points off the play-off places.
Here's what Town fans made of it, speaking to Ross Halls for Gameday...
And here's what Stuart Watson and Andy Warren thought of it all...
