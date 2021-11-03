News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Gameday: 'It's absolutely massive' - Town fans on big Wycombe win

Mark Heath

Published: 10:30 AM November 3, 2021
Ipswich Town fans celebrate during the Blues' big 4-1 win at Wycombe last night 

Ipswich Town fans celebrate during the Blues' big 4-1 win at Wycombe last night - Credit: Archant

Ipswich Town claimed a real statement win at Wycombe Wanderers last night, crushing the League One high-flyers 4-1 - here's what fans made of it.

Town were 1-0 down early, David Wheeler giving the Chairboys - who had won eight straight games at home - the lead after just 17 minutes.

But Bersant Celina's dipping, swerving strike got Town back on level terms before the break.

And after half-time the Blues pulled away as Macauley Bonne, Wes Burns and that man Celina again put the result beyond doubt.

It's the first time this season that Town have beaten a side flying high in the table - Wycombe were third - and the three points moves them up to ninth spot, four points off the play-off places.

Here's what Town fans made of it, speaking to Ross Halls for Gameday...

And here's what Stuart Watson and Andy Warren thought of it all...

Wycombe Wanderers vs Ipswich Town
Ipswich News

person