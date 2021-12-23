'We have no idea what's coming' - Ainsworth on facing Ipswich

Wycombe Wanderers manager Gareth Ainsworth admits he doesn't know what to expect from Ipswich Town under new boss Kieran McKenna. - Credit: PA

Wycombe Wanderers manager Gareth Ainsworth admits he doesn't know what to expect from Ipswich Town ahead of the two teams meeting at Portman Road next Wednesday.

The Blues won 4-1 at Adams Park back on November 2 but a subsequent downturn in form saw Paul Cook sacked and eventually replaced in the hot-seat by young Manchester United coach Kieran McKenna last week.

"We have no idea what's coming," Ainsworth admitted, next week's game set to draw a crowd of more than 25,000.

"They've got a new manager who's highly regarded in football circles, so it's very up in the air how they're going to play.

"But we'll be working on what we're good at. These are some fantastic fixtures coming up and we want them to go ahead because we'll be well up for them."

Ipswich were due to be in action at Gillingham on Boxing Day, with Wycombe having been set to host Cambridge United. Both those games were called off because of Covid in the opposition camp though.

With his side currently fourth in the League One table and on a five-game unbeaten run, Ainsworth said: "We were ready to go against Cambridge and we wanted to play.

"We're in a good place, we've got momentum behind us, but you've got to respect others and hopefully everyone can recover soon."

In a message to the club's fans, he added: "Enjoy Christmas, be proud of what we've achieved, because this is a great football club. The boys realise how lucky we all are; we stay humble, and that's our strength. The fans are always behind us, and I'm very proud of that, so thanks for all your support, have a fantastic Christmas, and get behind us again at the next game because we'll need you."