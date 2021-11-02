News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Matchday Live: Blues take on Wycombe side with formidable home record

Andy Warren

Published: 6:00 PM November 2, 2021
Ipswich Town take on Wycombe Wanderers this evening

Ipswich Town take on Wycombe Wanderers this evening - Credit: Ray Lawrence

Ipswich Town are back in action this evening as they take on Wycombe Wanderers at Adams Park. 

The Blues head into tonight's game on the back of Saturday's 2-1 loss at Plymouth, with their hosts this evening currently sitting third in the League One table.

Gareth Ainsworth's side, relegated from the Championship last season, are on an impressive run of results at their Adams Park home, winning nine successive matches in all competitions.

Ipswich will be hoping to end that run, though, backed by a traveling army of 1,800 away fans.

You can follow the game live with us right here.

Wycombe Wanderers vs Ipswich Town
