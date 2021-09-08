Town's League One visit to Wycombe rearranged

Published: 11:11 AM September 8, 2021 Updated: 11:29 AM September 8, 2021

Ipswich Town's League One trip to Wycombe Wanderers has been rearranged.

The Blues had been due to face the Chairboys at Adams Park last Saturday (September 4), only for the game to be postponed at the hosts' request due to international call-ups.

It has now been rearranged for Tuesday, November 2, with the game kicking off at 7.45pm.

The new date for the Wycombe clash comes on the back of the Blues' trip to Plymouth Argyle the previous Saturday (October 30) and ahead of the weekend reserved for the first round of the FA Cup.

All tickets purchased for the original fixture will be valid for the rearranged date, while supporters who cannot make the new date will be eligible for a refund.

Town return to action this weekend, when Bolton Wanderers visit Portman Road.