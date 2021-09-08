News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Sport > Ipswich Town FC

Town's League One visit to Wycombe rearranged

Author Picture Icon

Andy Warren

Published: 11:11 AM September 8, 2021    Updated: 11:29 AM September 8, 2021
A general view of Adams Park, home to Wycombe Wanderers before the Sky Bet Championship match at Ada

Ipswich Town go to Wycombe on November 2 - Credit: PA

Ipswich Town's League One trip to Wycombe Wanderers has been rearranged.

The Blues had been due to face the Chairboys at Adams Park last Saturday (September 4), only for the game to be postponed at the hosts' request due to international call-ups.

It has now been rearranged for Tuesday, November 2, with the game kicking off at 7.45pm.

The new date for the Wycombe clash comes on the back of the Blues' trip to Plymouth Argyle the previous Saturday (October 30) and ahead of the weekend reserved for the first round of the FA Cup.

All tickets purchased for the original fixture will be valid for the rearranged date, while supporters who cannot make the new date will be eligible for a refund.

Town return to action this weekend, when Bolton Wanderers visit Portman Road.

Most Read

  1. 1 The 10 best places to eat in Suffolk according to Tripadvisor
  2. 2 Look inside £2M property in Suffolk's most expensive village
  3. 3 Film crew spotted in Suffolk village
  1. 4 Pub manager apologises after disabled woman left 'humiliated'
  2. 5 Could you offer these rescue animals a forever home?
  3. 6 'Be responsible' - caution urged as Covid cases rise in Suffolk town
  4. 7 7 ways to keep spiders out of your home during their autumn mating season
  5. 8 BMW convertible stolen while on test drive
  6. 9 Firefighters tackle field and combine harvester fire
  7. 10 Stuart Watson: It's gonna take time... to do it right
Football
Wycombe Wanderers vs Ipswich Town
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The boarded up Cherry Tree pub in Debenham back in 2010

Pubs

6 of Suffolk's most sorely missed pubs

Angus Williams

Author Picture Icon
Work under way on the first homes at Trewlawny Place at Felixstowe

Housing

Town set for 5 months of roadworks disruption for new homes project

Richard Cornwell

Author Picture Icon
Bloor Homes scheme for Felixstowe

East Suffolk Council

Bloor Homes' plans for 368 new homes sparks road safety worries

Richard Cornwell

Author Picture Icon
East London boroughs are set to receive government funding to combat rough sleeping in the capital.

Suffolk Constabulary

'Cruel' law enforced on Suffolk beggars and rough sleepers

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon