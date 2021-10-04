News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Sport > Ipswich Town FC

Yengi scores on first start for Town U23s

Author Picture Icon

Stuart Watson

Published: 2:34 PM October 4, 2021    Updated: 2:37 PM October 4, 2021
Ipswich Town have signed striker Tete Yengi from the Newcastle Jets on a one-year deal

Ipswich Town recently signed forward Tete Yengi from the Newcastle Jets on a one-year deal - Credit: Ipswich Town

Ipswich Town U23s won 3-0 at Swansea City this afternoon.

Tete Yengi - a recent signing from Australian side Newcastle Jets - scored on his first start for Kieron Dyer's side, with Harley Curtis bagging a brace.

The absence of Albie Armin, Cameron Humphreys and Zanda Siziba from the team suggests they could be involved in tomorrow night's Papa John's Trophy match at Gillingham.

The Blues, who lost 2-1 at home to 10-man Bristol City last week, have now closed the gap on the top-two to six points. Their next game is at Barnsley, a week tomorrow.

TOWN U23s: White, Agbaje, Baggott, Clements, Crane, Alexander, Healy, Curtis, Chirewa, Yengi, Morris.

Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Lee Evans intercepts the ball at Accrington Stanley.

Accrington Stanley vs Ipswich Town | Live

Matchday Recap: Stanley come from behind to win at the Wham

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
The westbound A14 is closed between Needham Market and Stowmarket

Suffolk Magistrates Court

Woman drunk at wheel with child in car could face jail

Michael Steward

Author Picture Icon
A petrol station has been cordoned off following a robbery

Two arrested after serious incident as petrol station cordoned off

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Harvey Allen, the founder of Honey + Harvey has launched a new bakery and cafe, Harvey & Co

Food and Drink

Honey + Harvey founder launches new bakery and café 

Charlotte Smith-Jarvis

person