Yengi scores on first start for Town U23s

Published: 2:34 PM October 4, 2021 Updated: 2:37 PM October 4, 2021

Ipswich Town U23s won 3-0 at Swansea City this afternoon.

Tete Yengi - a recent signing from Australian side Newcastle Jets - scored on his first start for Kieron Dyer's side, with Harley Curtis bagging a brace.

The absence of Albie Armin, Cameron Humphreys and Zanda Siziba from the team suggests they could be involved in tomorrow night's Papa John's Trophy match at Gillingham.

The Blues, who lost 2-1 at home to 10-man Bristol City last week, have now closed the gap on the top-two to six points. Their next game is at Barnsley, a week tomorrow.

TOWN U23s: White, Agbaje, Baggott, Clements, Crane, Alexander, Healy, Curtis, Chirewa, Yengi, Morris.