Former Town defender back in football after long drugs ban

News

Former Ipswich Town defender Josh Yorwerth is back in football after serving a long drugs ban.

The Welshman, who was with the Blues for the 2015/16 season, was given a four-year ban in 2018 after being punished by the FA for avoiding a drugs test, failing to answer the door to testers.

He subsequently admitted taking cocaine and has spoken of a gambling problem, having been sacked by Peterborough as a result of his ban. At the time, the ban was thought to be the longest in English professional football history for a doping offence.

His suspension was up earlier this month, though, with Yorwerth back in the game with Welsh Premier League side Penybont, for whom he was on the bench at the weekend.

Yorwerth joind the Blues from Cardiff and made three appearances under Mick McCarthy, including a start at Old Trafford in the Blues’ 3-0 Carabao Cup defeat to Manchester United in September 2015.

Within days, though, he was loaned to Crawley and joined them permanently at the end of ths season, prior to joining Peterborough.

He’s now 27 as he returns to football.