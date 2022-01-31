News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Young Town trio head out on loan

Andy Warren

Published: 3:08 PM January 31, 2022
Bailey Clements applauds fans after the 0-0 draw against Oxford United.

Bailey Clements hasn't featured since Paul Cook was sacked in December. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Three of Ipswich Town’s young players have left the club on loan. 

Bailey Clements, Ben Morris and Matt Healy have all departed on temporary deals in a bid to gain senior experience. 

Clements could make his Stevenage debut against Tranmere tomorrow. 

Clements, who enjoyed a run in the Ipswich first-team earlier in the season, has joined League Two Stevenage on loan for the remainder of the campaign. 

Morris, who has dealt with two knee ligament injuries in recent years, heads to Swedish club GAIS, where Harry Wright and Aaron Drinan have previously spent time. 

Healy has moved to Cork City, who were relegated from the Irish top flight at the end of last season.  

They are managed by former Ipswich midfielder Colin Healy.

