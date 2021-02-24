Your Posts
Your Posts: 'I hate to use them as an example, but just look at Norwich'
In our latest series of 'Your Posts', ALFIE HUGHES says it's more than just Evans and Lambert's fault.
I, like many others, feel that a change in management is needed.
Paul Lambert has had more than enough time to get this team playing well and, for me, there is no obvious path to improvement on the horizon, even aside from the Hull result.
In my eyes, it’s not just Lambert, Evans and this board that should come under question. As one very worrying pattern I’ve noticed over the years is player injuries.
Too many times we’ve bought in a new player, he turns out to be apparently injury prone, so we let him go but when he joins another team he rarely seems to get injured. David McGoldrick the best example.
I am also not impressed with our scouting and recruitment system.
LAMBERT: Hull win a step in the right direction
I hate to use them as an example, but just look at Norwich. They are a club that just like us doesn’t spend much on transfers, so why are they a whole division above us? One word - recruitment.
Norwich’s recruitment over the past couple of seasons, simply put, has been second to none.
Emiliano Buendía is probably the best player in the Championship, worth £40 million, and how much did he cost? Less than £1.5m! Or how about Teemu Pukki. How much did he cost? £0!
If Evans doesn’t want to invest in buying players, then he should consider investing a lot more into the scouting and recruitment system. Get in an experienced Director of Football.
I think if he doesn’t make the changes needed, then the future for Ipswich Town looks bleak.
ALFIE HUGHES
Town fan JAN MYREN, who lives in Norway, has this short and sweet bit of advice for Marcus Evans. We welcome 'Your Posts'.
I believe Ipswich Town should have appointed the Cowley brothers in the spring of 2018, and I hope he will turn to them now, while they are still out of work.
JAN MYREN
BRIAN PINNER is not impressed with senior players being made to train with the U23s.
When I was young I can remember my mother quoting an old Suffolk saying, ‘ you should never cut off your nose to spite your face'.
Clearly Mr Lambert is not aware of this or he wouldn’t have dumped two of his best players for speaking out about their careers!
BRIAN PINNER
Town fan JOE WALSH says he spotted the watershed moment at Ipswich Town ages ago.
Before I start, hands up I am a Mick McCarthy supporter, I see what he can get out of players, I am also a loyal Ipswich supporter.
McCarthy leaving was the watershed moment for me. Under his reign, we were a solid Championship outfit on a shoestring budget.
His signings were practically always either free or very low budget.
Look at the legacy he left us in the last two years, there was a huge profit on players sold during this period. Compare it to the journalists' proclaimed 'Messiah', Paul Hurst, much bigger spend.
Who is most to blame for the present situation? No doubt about it, the supporters who drove out McCarthy.
Don't get me wrong. Yes I believe we needed a lift. But journalists began ranting about an upcoming manager from the lower divisions is what the club needed. Really?
NORTH STANDER: 'Is it possible Evans is selling the club?'
Well, they got what they wished for in McCarthy's successor - and now we are where we are.
A wise management team, with a knowledge of the league and good motivational skill is what's required.
JOE WALSH
We welcome 'Your Posts'. E: mike.bacon@archant.co.uk