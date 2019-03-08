Sunny

Huge field expected for Ipswich Twilight 10K on new course

PUBLISHED: 08:00 24 July 2019

Jack Millar strides out on his way to victory a superb time of 30mins 40secs at last year's Ipswich Twilight 10K. Picture: SIMON HOWLETT

Archant

Ipswich will host another big night of road running this Friday, when a bumper field will assemble for the annual Ipswich Building Society Ipswich Twilight 10K.

Helen Davies, in action at the 2018 Ipswich Twilight 10K, where she was first female and sixth overall. Picture: SIMON HOWLETTHelen Davies, in action at the 2018 Ipswich Twilight 10K, where she was first female and sixth overall. Picture: SIMON HOWLETT

This year promises to be even bigger and better than previous years, with a new course and a new race headquarters at Portman Road, the home of Ipswich Town Football Club.

The race will start on Constantine Road (at 7.30pm), outside the football club, and finish on the practise ground within the stadium area.

The new route will see runners cover two laps around the town centre, with several out-and-back stretches, so it is very spectator friendly.

Organised by Ipswich JAFFA, the 10K event has had big fields over the last four years, starting in 2015 when Tom Fairbrother led home a field of 700 in 33:31.

You may also want to watch:

There were 996 finishers in 2016, with individual victories for Richard Green (35mins 26secs) and Emma Mortimer (39:34), while numbers grew to 1,270 finishers in 2017, spearheaded by race winner Ben Carpendale (34:19), of Felixstowe Road Runners, and West Suffolk AC's Megan Newton (36:22).

Last year, records were smashed with Ipswich Harriers' Jack Millar leading home a field of 1,295 finishers in an electric 30:40. Millar won the Framlingham 10K a month later, in 30:58.

Fellow young Ipswich Harrier Alex Lawrence was second with 33:21, followed by defending champion Carpendale (33:46 in third).

Meanwhile, JAFFA's own international marathon star, Helen Davies, was the first female and sixth overall in 34:15. Davies will be running for Great Britain at the IAU 50km World Championships, to be held in Brasov, Romania, on September 1.

Emily Moyes, another international, was second in 35:58 last year and Sara Bird, another leading runner from hosts JAFFA, was third in 37:14.

This year's route will see runners go out along Princes Street, with an out-and-back stretch up Civic Drive, and then sections along the Buttermarket, Tavern Street, the Cornhill and Westgate Street.

Runners will then double back and continue along Carr Street, Upper Orwell Strett, Tacket Street and Upper Brook Street, before returning to the Buttermarket and completing the lap down Queen Street, Friars Street, Franciscan Way and Princes Street back towards the football club.

