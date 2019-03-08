Heavy Showers

Watch Paul Lambert's pre Ipswich Town v Nottingham Forest press conference LIVE at 1pm

PUBLISHED: 09:54 14 March 2019 | UPDATED: 09:54 14 March 2019

Paul Lambert will speak to the media this afternoon

Paul Lambert will speak to the media this afternoon

Archant

Paul Lambert will be speaking to the media at 1pm this afternoon ahead of Ipswich Town’s Championship clash with Nottingham Forest at Portman Road on Saturday.

As always, you can watch the question and answer session live right here.

The Blues are now 13 points adrift of safety at the foot of the table – with just 27 to play for – following victories for Millwall and Rotherham last night.

There’s a feeling of positivity surrounding the club though following a string of encouraging performances, including back-to-back 1-1 draws at promotion-chasing clubs West Brom and Bristol City within the last week.

Lambert’s squad contained six academy graduates at Ashton Gate on Tuesday night.

Saturday will see former Blues boss Roy Keane return to Portman Road for the first time since his sacking in January 2011. He is assistant manager to Forest boss Martin O’Neill.

Forest are three points adrift of the play-off places following a 3-1 defeat at Aston Villa last night.

The East Midlands side are currently on a 10-game winless streak on the road (D5 L5).

