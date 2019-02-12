Ipswich Town v Reading classic games: Debut goal and late winner at Portman Road
PUBLISHED: 07:00 02 March 2019
We take a look at some memorable games against today’s opponents Reading over the years at Portman Road, including a late winner and a debut goal.
LAST TIME: First-half goals from Callum Connolly and Joe Garner saw the Blues to a 2-0 win over Reading at Portman Road in December 2017 to end their five-match unbeaten run.
DEBUT GOAL: Jon Stead scored on his debut as Town deservedly defeated Reading 2-0 at Portman Road in September 2008.
LATE WINNER: Brett Pitman scored an 89th minute winner as Town beat Reading 2-1 at home in February 2016 to climb back into the top six in the Championship.
QUICK GOAL: Thomas Gaardsoe scored inside 30 seconds as Town beat Reading 3-1 at Portman Road with Matt Holland and Jim Magilton scoring the other two goals in March 2003.
SEVEN-GOAL THRILLER: Tony Vaughan scored twice as the Blues beat 10-man Reading 5-2 at Portman Road in August 1996.