Ipswich v West Brom nostalgia: Town beat nine-man Albion
PUBLISHED: 15:04 23 November 2018 | UPDATED: 15:55 23 November 2018
Archant
In this week’s Ipswich Town nostalgia, we look back to December 18, 1999, when Town beat nine-man West Brom 3-1 at Portman Road
Town took the lead after only six minutes as David Johnson scored his 14th goal of the season when he had his initial shot blocked by Albion’s goalkeeper Alan Miller but bundled the rebound into the net.
Ipswich doubled their lead in the 27th minute when Miller failed to cleanly punch John McGreal’s right-wing cross, so James Scowcroft reacted quickest in a crowded penalty area to stroke the loose ball home from 10 yards.
The vistiors had two players sent off, after Albion’s Icelandic international defender Larus Sigurdsson was sent off in the 27th minute after pushing Johnson, before they were reduced to nine men in the 51st minute when Matt Carbon received a red card for a professional foul on Richard Naylor.
Ipswich made it 3-0 when Neil Midgley scored on his Blues debut as he sent a firm header into the net, before Fabian De Freitas grabbed a consolation goal for the visitors with a left-foot shot.