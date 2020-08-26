E-edition Read the EADT online edition
League One opener against Wigan selected by Sky and moved to Sunday

PUBLISHED: 11:51 26 August 2020 | UPDATED: 11:56 26 August 2020

Ipswich Town's League One opener against Wigan will be broadcast by Sky TV. Photo: PA

PA Wire/PA Images

Ipswich Town’s first game of the new League One season, at home to newly-relegated Wigan Athletic, has been selected for Sky television coverage and been moved back a day to Sunday, September 13.

The match will kick-off at 12pm, with Paul Lambert’s men looking to get their 2020/21 campaign off to a good start following a near six-month competitive break due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Wigan would have finished comfortably mid-table in the Championship had it not been for a shock administration and 12-point deduction last month.

MORE: Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town’s 4-1 home loss to West Ham

Since dropping into the third-tier there has been a mass exodus at the DW Stadium. Manager Paul Cook quit, with key men such as Antonee Robinson, Kieffer Moore, Chey Dunkley, David Marshall and Joe Willaims all sold.

The Latics are likely to have former Town striker Joe Garner leading the line and could have another ex-Blues forward in their ranks given the recently-released Will Keane is currently on trial with them.

Since Noel Hunt’s dramatic late winner at Charlton in 2014, Town have played 30 times on TV and won just twice (D7 L21). Last season, they lost at Accrington and drew with Wycombe in front of the Sky cameras.

Town season ticket holders will receive free access to watch the game on iFollow, while non season ticket holders can purchase a match pass to view the action at £10.

MORE: Ex Town defender Smith signs for Colchester, with Keane reportedly on target for Wigan

Meanwhile, the Blues have confirmed when they’ll be playing their EFL Trophy group stage opponents.

Arsenal’s U21s are at Portman Road on Tuesday, September 8, Gillingham are in Suffolk on Tuesday, October 6, while the Blues travel to Crawley Town on Tuesday, November 10.

The first knockout round will be played on January 8/9, the quarter-finals on January 12/13, the semi-finals on February 16/17 and the final on March 14.

Last season the Blues reached the quarter-finals of the competition before being beaten 2-1 at Exeter City.

