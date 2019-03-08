Under-par Ipswich well beaten at Horsham

Kate Wingar worked hard for Ipswich in their disappointing defeat at Horsham. Picture: STEVE WALLER © Copyright Stephen Waller

National League East Conference Horsham 4 Ipswich 0 Since the Christmas break Ipswich’s performances have been much improved and week on week the Suffolk side have been making great strides forward. However, this match against Horsham saw Ipswich produce a sloppy display that left them and coach Mariette Rix frustrated.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Missing three key players – Micha Knowles, Tabby Billingham and Sophie Sexton –Ipswich travelled with a squad of only 14 players and from the start the away side did not look completely comfortable.

Credit to Horsham, who played well, but Ipswich will know they could have played better and only some good defending by keeper Ali Barham, Lizzy Wheelhouse and Kat Blake kept the home side out in the opening minutes.

Ipswich finally began to settle, with Lucy Dunnett using her stick skills to try and create openings. It was the home side though that finally broke the deadlock on the 29th minute and Ipswich went into half-time 1-0 down.

The second half saw Horsham awarded a controversial penalty stroke, with Ipswich claiming the ball was travelling wide. Though justice was done when Barham made a good save to keep the ball out.

Despite the reprieve Ipswich were soon 2-0 down, a penalty corner on the 45th minute. Ipswich kept trying to get back into the game, but Horsham extended their lead on the 53rd minute and effectively sealed the win three minutes later, with their fourth goal.

Ipswich to their credit kept working, Kate Wingar putting in a great shift upfront but it was the decision making across the pitch that was letting Ipswich down and the final whistle left them to reflect on a performance that was not up to standard.

Things get tougher for Ipswich this week as they welcome second placed Wimbledon to St Jo’s for their last home game of the season. Wimbledon have a host of current English & Scottish International players in their side, including GB Olympic Gold medal winner Crista Cullen and the Suffolk side will know that nothing but their best performance will be acceptable.