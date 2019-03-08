Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 15°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 10 Magazine Offer

Under-par Ipswich well beaten at Horsham

PUBLISHED: 15:31 20 March 2019 | UPDATED: 15:31 20 March 2019

Kate Wingar worked hard for Ipswich in their disappointing defeat at Horsham. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Kate Wingar worked hard for Ipswich in their disappointing defeat at Horsham. Picture: STEVE WALLER

© Copyright Stephen Waller

National League East Conference

Horsham 4

Ipswich 0

Since the Christmas break Ipswich’s performances have been much improved and week on week the Suffolk side have been making great strides forward. However, this match against Horsham saw Ipswich produce a sloppy display that left them and coach Mariette Rix frustrated.

Missing three key players – Micha Knowles, Tabby Billingham and Sophie Sexton –Ipswich travelled with a squad of only 14 players and from the start the away side did not look completely comfortable.

Credit to Horsham, who played well, but Ipswich will know they could have played better and only some good defending by keeper Ali Barham, Lizzy Wheelhouse and Kat Blake kept the home side out in the opening minutes.

Ipswich finally began to settle, with Lucy Dunnett using her stick skills to try and create openings. It was the home side though that finally broke the deadlock on the 29th minute and Ipswich went into half-time 1-0 down.

The second half saw Horsham awarded a controversial penalty stroke, with Ipswich claiming the ball was travelling wide. Though justice was done when Barham made a good save to keep the ball out.

Despite the reprieve Ipswich were soon 2-0 down, a penalty corner on the 45th minute. Ipswich kept trying to get back into the game, but Horsham extended their lead on the 53rd minute and effectively sealed the win three minutes later, with their fourth goal.

Ipswich to their credit kept working, Kate Wingar putting in a great shift upfront but it was the decision making across the pitch that was letting Ipswich down and the final whistle left them to reflect on a performance that was not up to standard.

Things get tougher for Ipswich this week as they welcome second placed Wimbledon to St Jo’s for their last home game of the season. Wimbledon have a host of current English & Scottish International players in their side, including GB Olympic Gold medal winner Crista Cullen and the Suffolk side will know that nothing but their best performance will be acceptable.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Guest found dead at Stoke by Nayland Hotel

Stoke by Nayland Hotel where a body was found Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Man fighting for life after collision with lorry on A14

The East Anglian Air Ambulance airlifted a man with life-threatening injuries to Addenbrooke's Hospital, Cambridge, after he was in a collision with a lorry on the A14, near Bury St Edmunds Picture: EAAA

Entrepreneur snaps up village pub to save it from closure

New owner Mark Ward. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Holiday park to be prosecuted over tenants staying on site all year round

Alan Forward, owner of Stonham Barns, has said holiday home owners were told they could not live on site all year Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Six injured after bus crashes into house in Henley

The road was closed for more than three hours, reopening just after 8pm Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

Most Read

Guest found dead at Stoke by Nayland Hotel

Stoke by Nayland Hotel where a body was found Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Man fighting for life after collision with lorry on A14

The East Anglian Air Ambulance airlifted a man with life-threatening injuries to Addenbrooke's Hospital, Cambridge, after he was in a collision with a lorry on the A14, near Bury St Edmunds Picture: EAAA

Entrepreneur snaps up village pub to save it from closure

New owner Mark Ward. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Holiday park to be prosecuted over tenants staying on site all year round

Alan Forward, owner of Stonham Barns, has said holiday home owners were told they could not live on site all year Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Six injured after bus crashes into house in Henley

The road was closed for more than three hours, reopening just after 8pm Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Death at Stoke by Nayland Hotel ‘not thought to be suspicious’

A man in his 20s was found dead at the Stoke by Nayland Hotel Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Man remains in critical condition after lorry crash on A14

The incident happened on the on-slip road at junction 43 of the A14 near Bury St Edmunds Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘Hoax bomb threats’ aboard coach cause major delays near Stansted Airport

Police closed the road due to an incident between Harlow and Stansted Airport Picture: COLIN SHEAD

‘Devastating news’: Reaction after All Hallows Healthcare Trust announces shock closure plan

The Friends of All Hallows Hospital in Ditchingham during one of their fundraising events. NICK BUTCHER

Twitter users baffled as Waveney MP interrupts Brexit debate with High street query

Peter Aldous baffled social media users at today' PMQs. Photo: Parliament Live
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists