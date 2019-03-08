Ipswich can hold heads high despite defeat

Co-captain Emma Millar, left, played her last home game for Ipswich in their 4-0 defeat to Wimbledon. Picture: STEVE WALLER Archant

National League Conference East Ipswich 0 Wimbledon 4 Despite recording another defeat, Ipswich left the pitch with their heads held high, a fitting send off for defender Mary Sacker and co-captain Emma Millar.

Mary Sacker, left, in action for Ipswich. Picture: CHRIS HOBSON Mary Sacker, left, in action for Ipswich. Picture: CHRIS HOBSON

The Suffolk side lost 4-0 to second-placed Wimbledon but after gifting them three soft goals in the first half, Ipswich held the title chasing team to 1-0 in the second stanza.

Having beaten Harleston 6-0 in their previous match Ipswich knew the visitors would prove a tough test and it was frustrating when, on the seventh minute, they lost the ball at the top of the D to gift Wimbledon a free shot and the opening goal.

Despite the setback Ipswich stuck to their plan and were playing some good hockey but Wimbledon always looked dangerous on the break and another half clearance fell to the visitors, who once more took the chance.

Ipswich steadied the ship and were creating pressure of their own, player of the match Marth Lawrence causing issues every time she was on the ball. On the 30th minute though the visitors extended their lead, another shot that Ipswich would have expected to deal with.

Half-time saw Ipswich lose midfielder Micha Knowles, who had taken a nasty blow to the head, and coach Mariette Rix was aware that her team would need to work even harder.

Rix though had no need to worry as every Ipswich player produced a performance to be proud of in the second period, working so hard across the pitch.

Whilst Wimbledon had the lion’s share of possession, they were met with Ipswich resistance at every turn. Keeper Ali Barham made some great saves and inspired her team-mates to work even harder.

On the 63rd minute Wimbledon finally found a way to breakthrough and despite a few Ipswich attacks the game ended with a 4-0 loss.

Ipswich can be proud of this performance and will be looking to take that into their final game this weekend. They face another tough match as they travel away to play a Hampstead and Westminster side who know a win will see them lift the league title.