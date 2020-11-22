E-edition Read the EADT online edition
‘Ipswich were very lucky’ Shrews boss bemoans late defeat at Portman Road

PUBLISHED: 12:59 22 November 2020 | UPDATED: 12:59 22 November 2020

Shrewsbury Town manager Sam Ricketts and the visitors bench dont look happy, following Jack Lankaster's stoppage time winner for Town. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Shrewsbury Town manager Sam Ricketts and the visitors bench dont look happy, following Jack Lankaster's stoppage time winner for Town. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Shrewsbury Town boss Sam Ricketts claimed his side should have been awarded three first-half penalties at Portman Road on Saturday and Ipswich were ‘very lucky to win’.

Jack Lankaster is congratulated by Alan Judge and Keanan Bennetts after scoring Towns late winner. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.comJack Lankaster is congratulated by Alan Judge and Keanan Bennetts after scoring Towns late winner. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Jack Lankester popped up with a header in the final minute to earn the Blues victory and move them up to third in Sky Bet League One ahead of tough games against Hull (Tuesday night) and Charlton (Saturday).

Shrewsbury defender Ethan Ebanks-Landell sliced into his own net in the 75th minute to level the game after Ollie Norburn had fired the Shrews in front from the penalty spot after four minutes.

Referee Tim Robinson turned away claims for two other spot-kicks, and Ricketts said: “We had three stone-wall penalties and got given one, simple as that,” he told News Chain Sport.

“They were penalties, no questions asked. Ninety-eight per cent of the game was very good, the game plan was carried out, excellent.

Ipswich keeper Tomas Holy is beaten by an early Shrewsbury Town penalty. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.comIpswich keeper Tomas Holy is beaten by an early Shrewsbury Town penalty. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

“The two goals we gave away were very, very, very poor.

“You can’t give goals away like that, you can’t hide away from that.

“Their winning goal; I’d like to see if that was offside because I think it was.

Town manager Paul Lambert and his assistant Stuart Taylor look at their options during the Shrewsbury Town game. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.comTown manager Paul Lambert and his assistant Stuart Taylor look at their options during the Shrewsbury Town game. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

“We had some other good opportunities to score that we didn’t take and we gave two goals away.

“I think Ipswich were very lucky to win the game.

“You can’t legislate for individual errors, no player means to make mistakes, but both goals are easily eradicated and we come out winning the game 1-0.

“I thought we looked a real team, a good unit, but we undid ourselves with two mistakes.”

