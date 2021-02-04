News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
East Anglian Daily Times > Sport

Breaking

2021 Ipswich Witches fixture list is out!.... Foxhall side start with big home Bank Holiday clash!

Author Picture Icon

Mike Bacon

Published: 9:00 AM February 4, 2021    Updated: 10:07 AM February 4, 2021
Danny King inside Scott Nicholls and Jake Allen in heat 11. PICTURE STEVE WALLER www.stephenwa

Back in action. The Witches are set to open their 2021 season at Foxhall on Bank Holiday Monday, May 3 - Credit: Picture: Steve Waller

Ipswich Witches begin their 2021 Premiership speedway season on May Bank Holiday, the 3rd, at Foxhall Stadium, with Peterborough Panthers the visitors for what is likely to be an afternoon clash.

The six-strong Premiership will see teams race each other home and away twice (A and B fixtures). The top four will compete in the play-offs at the end of the campaign.

Large crowds can still be attracted to speedway. Photo: STEVE WALLER

Speedway at Foxhall attracts good crowds. Hopes will be that fans can return in numbers again this season - Credit: Archant

There was no league speedway in Britain last year, but the Witches enjoyed one of their best seasons in a long while in 2019, when they reached the Premiership final, only to lose to Swindon over two legs.

REVEALED: The Witches team of 2021

Dates for an individual series this summer involving the league’s top riders will be announced soon with one round taking place at each Premiership track.

But for speedway fans, the hope of getting to watch their teams live once more will be the biggest boost.

You may also want to watch:

All fixtures are subject to change and fixtures that are live on Eurosport will be released in the near future.

Ipswich Witches team badge

Ipswich Witches team badge - Credit: Archant


(Home meetings in bold)    

Most Read

  1. 1 When will golf be returning? Experts offer hope
  2. 2 2021 opening dates confirmed for three new Suffolk Aldi stores
  3. 3 People fined for driving more than 70 miles to Clacton to go 'sightseeing'
  1. 4 What’s planned at Suffolk’s biggest ever business park?
  2. 5 Prepare for disruption as four days of snow possible next week
  3. 6 Police searching for wanted Suffolk man Charlie Duff
  4. 7 'Incredibly rare' plants burst into life on busy industrial estate
  5. 8 Vacant car dealership sold to Co-op - but search for tenant continues
  6. 9 'Gentle giant' Lavenham farmer dies aged 59 from brain tumour
  7. 10 'Mindless thug' who attacked married couple is jailed

MAY

3rd    Ipswich v Peterborough A fixture

13th  Ipswich v King's Lynn A

17th   King's Lynn v Ipswich A

20th   Ipswich v Belle Vue A

27th   Ipswich v Sheffield A

31st   Wolverhampton v Ipswich A
    
JUNE    

17th    Ipswich v Wolverhampton A

21st    Peterborough v Ipswich A

24th    Sheffield v Ipswich A
    
JULY

1st    King's Lynn v Ipswich B

8th    Ipswich v Belle Vue B

12th  Belle Vue v Ipswich A

15th  Reserved

19th  Peterborough v Ipswich B

29th  Ipswich v Peterborough B
    
AUGUST

5th    Ipswich v Sheffield B

19th  Ipswich v Wolverhampton B

23rd  Belle Vue v Ipswich B

26th  Sheffield v Ipswich B

30th  Wolverhampton v Ipswich B
    
SEPTEMBER

2nd  Ipswich v King's Lynn B

27th  Play-Off Semi-Final 1

30th  Play-Off Semi-Final 1
    
OCTOBER

4th  Play-Off Semi-Final 2

7th  Play-Off Semi-Final 2

11th  Play-Off Final 1st Leg

14th  Play-Off Final 2nd Leg

Speedway
Suffolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Coronavirus

Where have there been most new cases of Covid in Suffolk?

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon

Why Sutton Hoo's iconic helmet was not in Netflix's The Dig film

Paul Geater

Author Picture Icon

Warning as suspected dog thieves pose as RSPCA workers

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon

Suffolk Live

How my father found a crucial clue to where Sutton Hoo ship was buried

Paul Geater

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus