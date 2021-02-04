2021 Ipswich Witches fixture list is out!.... Foxhall side start with big home Bank Holiday clash!

Breaking

Published: 9:00 AM February 4, 2021 Updated: 10:07 AM February 4, 2021

Back in action. The Witches are set to open their 2021 season at Foxhall on Bank Holiday Monday, May 3 - Credit: Picture: Steve Waller

Ipswich Witches begin their 2021 Premiership speedway season on May Bank Holiday, the 3rd, at Foxhall Stadium, with Peterborough Panthers the visitors for what is likely to be an afternoon clash.

The six-strong Premiership will see teams race each other home and away twice (A and B fixtures). The top four will compete in the play-offs at the end of the campaign.

Speedway at Foxhall attracts good crowds. Hopes will be that fans can return in numbers again this season - Credit: Archant

There was no league speedway in Britain last year, but the Witches enjoyed one of their best seasons in a long while in 2019, when they reached the Premiership final, only to lose to Swindon over two legs.

REVEALED: The Witches team of 2021

Dates for an individual series this summer involving the league’s top riders will be announced soon with one round taking place at each Premiership track.

But for speedway fans, the hope of getting to watch their teams live once more will be the biggest boost.

All fixtures are subject to change and fixtures that are live on Eurosport will be released in the near future.

(Home meetings in bold)

MAY

3rd Ipswich v Peterborough A fixture

13th Ipswich v King's Lynn A

17th King's Lynn v Ipswich A

20th Ipswich v Belle Vue A

27th Ipswich v Sheffield A

31st Wolverhampton v Ipswich A



JUNE

17th Ipswich v Wolverhampton A

21st Peterborough v Ipswich A

24th Sheffield v Ipswich A



JULY

1st King's Lynn v Ipswich B

8th Ipswich v Belle Vue B

12th Belle Vue v Ipswich A

15th Reserved

19th Peterborough v Ipswich B

29th Ipswich v Peterborough B



AUGUST

5th Ipswich v Sheffield B

19th Ipswich v Wolverhampton B

23rd Belle Vue v Ipswich B

26th Sheffield v Ipswich B

30th Wolverhampton v Ipswich B



SEPTEMBER

2nd Ipswich v King's Lynn B

27th Play-Off Semi-Final 1

30th Play-Off Semi-Final 1



OCTOBER

4th Play-Off Semi-Final 2

7th Play-Off Semi-Final 2

11th Play-Off Final 1st Leg

14th Play-Off Final 2nd Leg