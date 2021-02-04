Breaking
2021 Ipswich Witches fixture list is out!.... Foxhall side start with big home Bank Holiday clash!
- Credit: Picture: Steve Waller
Ipswich Witches begin their 2021 Premiership speedway season on May Bank Holiday, the 3rd, at Foxhall Stadium, with Peterborough Panthers the visitors for what is likely to be an afternoon clash.
The six-strong Premiership will see teams race each other home and away twice (A and B fixtures). The top four will compete in the play-offs at the end of the campaign.
There was no league speedway in Britain last year, but the Witches enjoyed one of their best seasons in a long while in 2019, when they reached the Premiership final, only to lose to Swindon over two legs.
REVEALED: The Witches team of 2021
Dates for an individual series this summer involving the league’s top riders will be announced soon with one round taking place at each Premiership track.
But for speedway fans, the hope of getting to watch their teams live once more will be the biggest boost.
You may also want to watch:
All fixtures are subject to change and fixtures that are live on Eurosport will be released in the near future.
(Home meetings in bold)
Most Read
- 1 When will golf be returning? Experts offer hope
- 2 2021 opening dates confirmed for three new Suffolk Aldi stores
- 3 People fined for driving more than 70 miles to Clacton to go 'sightseeing'
- 4 What’s planned at Suffolk’s biggest ever business park?
- 5 Prepare for disruption as four days of snow possible next week
- 6 Police searching for wanted Suffolk man Charlie Duff
- 7 'Incredibly rare' plants burst into life on busy industrial estate
- 8 Vacant car dealership sold to Co-op - but search for tenant continues
- 9 'Gentle giant' Lavenham farmer dies aged 59 from brain tumour
- 10 'Mindless thug' who attacked married couple is jailed
MAY
3rd Ipswich v Peterborough A fixture
13th Ipswich v King's Lynn A
17th King's Lynn v Ipswich A
20th Ipswich v Belle Vue A
27th Ipswich v Sheffield A
31st Wolverhampton v Ipswich A
JUNE
17th Ipswich v Wolverhampton A
21st Peterborough v Ipswich A
24th Sheffield v Ipswich A
JULY
1st King's Lynn v Ipswich B
8th Ipswich v Belle Vue B
12th Belle Vue v Ipswich A
15th Reserved
19th Peterborough v Ipswich B
29th Ipswich v Peterborough B
AUGUST
5th Ipswich v Sheffield B
19th Ipswich v Wolverhampton B
23rd Belle Vue v Ipswich B
26th Sheffield v Ipswich B
30th Wolverhampton v Ipswich B
SEPTEMBER
2nd Ipswich v King's Lynn B
27th Play-Off Semi-Final 1
30th Play-Off Semi-Final 1
OCTOBER
4th Play-Off Semi-Final 2
7th Play-Off Semi-Final 2
11th Play-Off Final 1st Leg
14th Play-Off Final 2nd Leg