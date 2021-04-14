Breaking
Ipswich Witches announce new fixture dates and it's all systems go for May
- Credit: Picture: Steve Waller
Ipswich Witches have announced their amended 2021 fixture list.
The season starts on Monday, May 17 and the Witches are at King's Lynn in their opening Premiership fixture. It's the earliest time fans are allowed back at sporting events.
The Witches' first home meeting of the season is three days later, the 20th, when Belle Vue are at Foxhall.
With no Supporters Cup this season, it is league action all the way for the Witches as they face the other five teams in the division four times over the course of the season, twice at home and twice away with the top four at the end of the season qualifying for the play-offs.
The British Final will still take place on 16th August at The National Speedway Stadium. Plans for a Premiership individual or pairs tournament have been dropped following the delay to the season but a one-off event is currently under consideration subject to availability of dates.
All fixtures are subject to change and fixtures that are live on Eurosport will be released in the near future.
Full fixture list: A and B fixtures
MAY
17th King's Lynn v Ipswich (A)
20th Ipswich v Belle Vue (A)
27th Ipswich v Sheffield (A)
31st Wolverhampton v Ipswich (A)
JUNE
3rd Ipswich v King's Lynn (A)
7th Belle Vue v Ipswich (A)
10th Ipswich v Peterborough (A)
21st Peterborough v Ipswich (A)
24th Sheffield v Ipswich (A)
28th Ipswich v Wolverhampton (A)
JULY
5th Kings Lynn v Ipswich (B)
8th Ipswich v Belle Vue (B)
19th Wolverhampton v Ipswich (B)
29th Ipswich v Kings Lynn (B)
AUGUST
2nd Belle Vue v Ipswich (B)
5th Ipswich v Sheffield (B)
19th Ipswich v Wolverhampton (B)
26th Sheffield v Ipswich (B)
SEPTEMBER
2nd Ipswich v Peterborough (B)
6th Peterborough v Ipswich (B)