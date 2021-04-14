Ipswich Witches announce new fixture dates and it's all systems go for May

Breaking

Ipswich Witches have announced their amended 2021 fixture list.

The season starts on Monday, May 17 and the Witches are at King's Lynn in their opening Premiership fixture. It's the earliest time fans are allowed back at sporting events.

The Witches' first home meeting of the season is three days later, the 20th, when Belle Vue are at Foxhall.

With no Supporters Cup this season, it is league action all the way for the Witches as they face the other five teams in the division four times over the course of the season, twice at home and twice away with the top four at the end of the season qualifying for the play-offs.

The British Final will still take place on 16th August at The National Speedway Stadium. Plans for a Premiership individual or pairs tournament have been dropped following the delay to the season but a one-off event is currently under consideration subject to availability of dates.

Full fixture list: A and B fixtures

MAY

17th King's Lynn v Ipswich (A)

20th Ipswich v Belle Vue (A)

27th Ipswich v Sheffield (A)

31st Wolverhampton v Ipswich (A)

JUNE

3rd Ipswich v King's Lynn (A)

7th Belle Vue v Ipswich (A)

10th Ipswich v Peterborough (A)

21st Peterborough v Ipswich (A)

24th Sheffield v Ipswich (A)

28th Ipswich v Wolverhampton (A)

JULY

5th Kings Lynn v Ipswich (B)

8th Ipswich v Belle Vue (B)

19th Wolverhampton v Ipswich (B)

29th Ipswich v Kings Lynn (B)

AUGUST

2nd Belle Vue v Ipswich (B)

5th Ipswich v Sheffield (B)

19th Ipswich v Wolverhampton (B)

26th Sheffield v Ipswich (B)

SEPTEMBER

2nd Ipswich v Peterborough (B)

6th Peterborough v Ipswich (B)

