Mike says: Five observations following Ipswich Witches win over Sheffield Tigers

Author Picture Icon

Mike Bacon

Published: 6:15 AM May 28, 2021   
Danny King and Anders Rowe congratulate each other after their 5-1 maximum in heat 11.

Danny King and Anders Rowe congratulate each other after their 5-1 maximum in heat 11.

Ipswich Witches raced to a 51-39 victory over Sheffield at Foxhall Stadium last night. MIKE BACON takes a closer look.

Witches number one Jason Crump leads the way in the opening heat, from Adam Ellis and Troy Batchelor

Witches number one Jason Crump leads the way in the opening heat, from Adam Ellis and Troy Batchelor.

ATTACK, ATTACK, ATTACK

Foxhall is a track you have to attack, especially from the gate and the first two turns. The Witches did that in style against Sheffield.

Time after time they hit the bend first and that type of aggressive riding is what is required. Even on the odd occasions they didn't make the start, they found a way past.

Jason Crump waves to fans after his victory in heat 10.

Jason Crump waves to fans after his victory in heat 10.

CLASS IS PERMANENT

Jason Crump's influence on and off the track at Ipswich is there for all to see.

Young starts like Drew Kemp and Anders Rowe are revelling in having him as their No.1, while on track he still has it.

In heat 10 against the Tigers, Crump rode a brave outside line throughout, before passing Justin Sedgmen in style. It was just what the team needed at that point.

Team manager Ritchie Hawkins and Anders Rowe pictured ahead of heat 11.

Team manager Ritchie Hawkins and Anders Rowe pictured ahead of heat 11.

HANDY ANDERS SAID

Anders Rowe continued his fine early season showing. The 19-year-old, who is also riding for Redcar this season in the Championship has a busy week ahead. But the 19-year-old is loving it.

"I'm having fun, taking each meeting as it goes," he said after picking up seven points last night.

"I'm happy with the races I won, there was some good riders in them. I must just keep my head level.

"At Ipswich, the first meeting I was a bit wary, but tonight, the second race I won, I got out there and got in the dirt and away I went. So, I'm very happy.

sport

Drew Kemp - Credit: Ross Halls

DREW SHOWS METTLE

Last Thursday night, Drew Kemp didn't score a point, the Ipswich-based youngster cut a disappointed figure.

However, seven days later, it was a completely different story, the 18-year-old netting three paid wins in his five rides. That's a real show of character for someone so young.

The 2021 Ipswich Witches, together for the first time ahead of the meeting against Sheffield.

The 2021 Ipswich Witches, together for the first time ahead of the meeting against Sheffield. Back row, left to right: Jason Crump, Cameron Heeps, Jordan Stewart and Anders Rowe. Front kneeling left, Jake Allen, right, Drew Kemp. On bike Danny King.

FANS FLOCKING BACK

Ipswich Witches fans have always been some of the best in the country and the Witches enjoy huge support.

And despite having to adhere to all the Covid procedures - which they are doing - the crowd are clearly loving it, as you can hear from the cheers as the riders take their laps of honour.

Speedway, like any sport, is nothing without fans and next up for the Witches it's a stiff test away at Wolverhampton on Bank Holiday Monday. The Wolves thrashed King's Lynn last night in Norfolk.

