Opinion
Mike says: Five observations following Ipswich Witches win over Sheffield Tigers
- Credit: Steve Waller -www.stephenwaller.com
Ipswich Witches raced to a 51-39 victory over Sheffield at Foxhall Stadium last night. MIKE BACON takes a closer look.
ATTACK, ATTACK, ATTACK
Foxhall is a track you have to attack, especially from the gate and the first two turns. The Witches did that in style against Sheffield.
Time after time they hit the bend first and that type of aggressive riding is what is required. Even on the odd occasions they didn't make the start, they found a way past.
CLASS IS PERMANENT
Jason Crump's influence on and off the track at Ipswich is there for all to see.
Young starts like Drew Kemp and Anders Rowe are revelling in having him as their No.1, while on track he still has it.
In heat 10 against the Tigers, Crump rode a brave outside line throughout, before passing Justin Sedgmen in style. It was just what the team needed at that point.
HANDY ANDERS SAID
Anders Rowe continued his fine early season showing. The 19-year-old, who is also riding for Redcar this season in the Championship has a busy week ahead. But the 19-year-old is loving it.
"I'm having fun, taking each meeting as it goes," he said after picking up seven points last night.
"I'm happy with the races I won, there was some good riders in them. I must just keep my head level.
"At Ipswich, the first meeting I was a bit wary, but tonight, the second race I won, I got out there and got in the dirt and away I went. So, I'm very happy.
DREW SHOWS METTLE
Last Thursday night, Drew Kemp didn't score a point, the Ipswich-based youngster cut a disappointed figure.
However, seven days later, it was a completely different story, the 18-year-old netting three paid wins in his five rides. That's a real show of character for someone so young.
FANS FLOCKING BACK
Ipswich Witches fans have always been some of the best in the country and the Witches enjoy huge support.
And despite having to adhere to all the Covid procedures - which they are doing - the crowd are clearly loving it, as you can hear from the cheers as the riders take their laps of honour.
Speedway, like any sport, is nothing without fans and next up for the Witches it's a stiff test away at Wolverhampton on Bank Holiday Monday. The Wolves thrashed King's Lynn last night in Norfolk.