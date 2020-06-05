‘I believe we will be hearing the roar of speedway at Foxhall in 2020’ - Witches promoter Louis

Promoter Chris Louis remains hopeful his Ipswich Witches will take to the track in 2020.

Like all sport in this country and beyond, the coronavirus crisis has had a major impact on the world of speedway, with the domestic season delayed indefinitely and the showpiece British Grand Prix at Cardiff already cancelled.

There remains hope that the sport can return in the coming weeks, though, with Louis committed to being part of a shortened top flight season should they get the go ahead to get back on the track.

Louis said in a statement: “Firstly, I would like to thank all of our fans for their patience and understanding during these very unfortunate times. One of the biggest problems for us all is the consistent uncertainty that we have to contend with on a daily basis.

“As a club we remain very hopeful that we will see racing in 2020 and are very much committed to being a part of a shortened Premiership season. Our team are all looking forward to some racing and are working hard to keep fitness levels high in order to hit the ground running if the go ahead is given. With a shortened season there will be no room for error so the lads will need to be ready!

“Both Jason (Crump) and Jake (Allen) are currently back home in Australia whilst Nico (Covatti) is in Italy with his family. All of our riders are keen to travel back and don the Witches race suit in 2020.

“A decision on this will be made following the government’s early July announcement. I would just like to assure our season ticket holders that following that decision you will be offered a partial refund to reflect the shortened season or the choice of a full refund. These are very testing times for us all and I really appreciate your understanding and commitment to the Witches.

“Please keep an eye on our website and social media channels for any further updates and we will be in contact immediately after the decision is made in early July. In the meantime, please stick with the government guidelines and stay safe.

“Thank you for your support. I believe we will be hearing the roar of speedway at Foxhall in 2020 and I look forward to seeing you all soon.”

In addition to Crump, Allen and Covatti, the Witches have signed Nicolai Klindt, Danny King, Cameron Heeps and Drew Kemp for their 2020 campaign.