Witches back on track.... LIVE UPDATES from press and practice day at Foxhall

Mike Bacon

Published: 11:30 AM May 14, 2021   
Foxhall Stadium

Foxhall Stadium, sees the return of the Witches this week - Credit: Ipswich Speedway

Ipswich Witches are back on track.

It was October 15, 2019, speedway bikes last roared around Foxhall Stadium in a competitive Witches fixture.

But, despite the early inclement weather, the bikes are hoping to be back on the shale today as the Witches take part in a behind-closed-doors press and practice day.

“Now it is all happening," said Witches skipper Danny King.

"I’ve been on the bikes four times already and I’m feeling great, I can’t wait to get going. I think the saying ‘like riding a bike’ is very true. I was a bit nervous as I hadn’t been on a bike for a long time but once you pull your helmet on and get out on track you just go for it." 

UPDATES AND PICTURES THROUGHOUT THE AFTERNOON

Suffolk

