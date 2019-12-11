Breaking

Ipswich Witches reveal second star name for 2020 side

Cameron Heeps has signed for the Ipswich Witches in 2020. Picture: STEVE WALLER © Copyright Stephen Waller

The Ipswich Witches have announced the return of asset Cameron Heeps for the 2020 season.

Cameron Heeps, left, and Danny King in discussion in the pits. Picture: STEVE WALLER Cameron Heeps, left, and Danny King in discussion in the pits. Picture: STEVE WALLER

The Australian enjoyed a fine season with the club in 2019, arguably his best to date as he and compatriot Jake Allen formed a deadly combination from reserve early in the season before moving into the main body of the team.

Heeps, who will be joined by Allen again at Foxhall next year, is looking to improve further on his 6.30 average in 2020.

"Last year was great and I improved so it is the same again next year," said Heeps. "I need to build on last season and hopefully I carry it on until the end of the season this time."

Much was made of the 24-year-old's new fitness regime off the track and he admitted that it certainly contributed to his successful season.

"I think that was evident last year. I have said it and Chris (Louis) has said it, I can ride a bike and the talent is there, I just needed a bit of hard work to go along with it."

2020 will be the eighth season in Suffolk for the Perth-born rider and Heeps is proud to call Foxhall his speedway home.

"It is a place I call home, I live local and the club has stuck by me. I love being here and I will continue to do so and hopefully next year is a little bit better than last year."

The multiple Western Australian State champion is targeting further progress in the new year as he sets his sights on the number one position.

"That is the ultimate aim, I want to get to the number one position," he said. "Realistically, next year hopefully I can get to number five and then if that happens, the year after I will aim for number one. It is not out of range, I am trying to improve the same as I did this year and there is no reason I can't be a number one."

And the Ipswich asset says the team relish the 'underdog' tag that seems to have been handed to them in the Premiership as they look to win the top-flight title in 2020.

He said: "Everyone gave us the underdog tag last year and I agreed with Ritchie (Hawkins) in that it helped us and was good for us. We thrived off it and I have seen stuff already saying the same about next year because we haven't signed anyone.

"Things have been going on behind the scenes and if we are named as underdogs then so be it. I don't see why that will affect us because we thrive off it and we want to go one better next year."