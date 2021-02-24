Big speedway quiz! Can you name these Ipswich Witches?

Quiz

Published: 10:45 AM February 24, 2021

Can you name all the riders in our big Witches speedway quiz? - Credit: Picture: Steve Waller

The speedway season is getting ever closer.

So, for Ipswich Witches' fans, get yourself in the mood and try to identify these riders from the decades.

Good luck!

1. Getting ready at the tapes!

Concentration - Credit: Steve Waller

2. Easy does it during a pre-season practice in the 70s. We want both names.

Early 1970s action at Foxhall - Credit: Archant

3. Everyone loves a 5-1

Congrats all round! - Credit: Picture: Steve Waller

4. The eyes have it!

Getting ready to go! - Credit: Archant

5. Celebrating a race win

Get in! - Credit: Archant

6. Keeping the balance!

Turning left! - Credit: Archant

7. Ace when you win!

The fingers have it! - Credit: Picture: Steve Waller

8. Head down and go

On the charge - Credit: Archant

9. Who's the Witch leading in this 60s pic?

Look at the crowd! - Credit: Archant

10. Easy rider

Nice and smooth - Credit: Archant

11. Hang on there!

Slip sliding! - Credit: Steve Waller

12. Steady as we go

Taking it easy! - Credit: Archant

13. You do it like this! Name both (one on the right is easy enough!)

Turn left! - Credit: Archant

14. Nearly there! Name all three.

We would help! - Credit: Stephen Waller

15. A nice style

Keeping control - Credit: Steve Waller









ANSWERS: 1. Mark Loram, 2. Olle Nygren leads Billy Sanders, 3. Danny King, left and Gino Manzares, 4. Chris Louis, 5. Kevin Doolan, 6. Rohan Tungate, 7. Nico Covatti, 8. Scott Nicholls, 9. John Louis, is the Witch leading. 10, Hans Andersen, 11. Troy Batchelor, 12. Cameron Heeps, 13. Ben Barker, left on bike and Leigh Lanham, 14. Karol Baran, left, Chris Louis, right and Kim Jansson pushing home, 15. Olly Allen.