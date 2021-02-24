Quiz
Big speedway quiz! Can you name these Ipswich Witches?
- Credit: Picture: Steve Waller
The speedway season is getting ever closer.
So, for Ipswich Witches' fans, get yourself in the mood and try to identify these riders from the decades.
Good luck!
1. Getting ready at the tapes!
2. Easy does it during a pre-season practice in the 70s. We want both names.
3. Everyone loves a 5-1
4. The eyes have it!
5. Celebrating a race win
6. Keeping the balance!
7. Ace when you win!
8. Head down and go
9. Who's the Witch leading in this 60s pic?
10. Easy rider
11. Hang on there!
12. Steady as we go
13. You do it like this! Name both (one on the right is easy enough!)
14. Nearly there! Name all three.
15. A nice style
ANSWERS: 1. Mark Loram, 2. Olle Nygren leads Billy Sanders, 3. Danny King, left and Gino Manzares, 4. Chris Louis, 5. Kevin Doolan, 6. Rohan Tungate, 7. Nico Covatti, 8. Scott Nicholls, 9. John Louis, is the Witch leading. 10, Hans Andersen, 11. Troy Batchelor, 12. Cameron Heeps, 13. Ben Barker, left on bike and Leigh Lanham, 14. Karol Baran, left, Chris Louis, right and Kim Jansson pushing home, 15. Olly Allen.