East Anglian Daily Times > Sport

Quiz

Big speedway quiz! Can you name these Ipswich Witches?

Author Picture Icon

Mike Bacon

Published: 10:45 AM February 24, 2021   
Flying from the start at Foxhall. It's been a strange decade for the Witches. Starting on a low and

Can you name all the riders in our big Witches speedway quiz? - Credit: Picture: Steve Waller

The speedway season is getting ever closer.

So, for Ipswich Witches' fans, get yourself in the mood and try to identify these riders from the decades.

Good luck!

1. Getting ready at the tapes!

Peterborough Panthers v Ipswich Witches - 4/5/06 Mark Loram ready for the off in heat 9. This pi

Concentration - Credit: Steve Waller

2. Easy does it during a pre-season practice in the 70s. We want both names.

Olle Nygren leading team mate Billy Sanders at Foxhall Stadium in 1972SPEEDWAY RIDERS STAR MEM

Early 1970s action at Foxhall - Credit: Archant

3. Everyone loves a 5-1

Danny King (left) and Gino Manzares congratulate each other following their 5-1 maximum in heat six

Congrats all round! - Credit: Picture: Steve Waller

4. The eyes have it!

EVENING STAR FIRST USE.Evening Star Ipswich Witches Speedway Team, Press Day.Chris LouisES 20

Getting ready to go! - Credit: Archant

5. Celebrating a race win

Ipswich Witches V Rye House Rockets; 17 March 2011; Kevin Doolan after his victory in the opening he

Get in! - Credit: Archant

6. Keeping the balance!

Rohan Tungate

Turning left! - Credit: Archant

7. Ace when you win!

Nico Covatti celebrates his victory in heat seven of the Ipswich v Redcar (Premier League) meeting a

The fingers have it! - Credit: Picture: Steve Waller

8. Head down and go

Ipswich Witches V Poole Pirates, Speedway.Scott Nicholls charges away from Tony Rickardsson.EADT

On the charge - Credit: Archant

9. Who's the Witch leading in this 60s pic?

John Louis in action for the Witches against Romford back in 1969.

Look at the crowd! - Credit: Archant

10. Easy rider

SPORT-Speedway.Ipswich Witches' Hans Andersen.press day 2004 witches

Nice and smooth - Credit: Archant

11. Hang on there!

Troy Batchelor in trouble in heat 4.Picture: Stephen WallerWebsite: www.photography4you.co.ukE

Slip sliding! - Credit: Steve Waller

12. Steady as we go

eadt sport west - nick garnham - photograph Tudor Morgan-Owen 25/09/11Mildenhall Fen Tigers Spee

Taking it easy! - Credit: Archant

13. You do it like this! Name both (one on the right is easy enough!)

Rye House ve Ipswich Premier League 17th August 2013 Skipper Leigh Lanham gives Ben Barker advice

Turn left! - Credit: Archant

14. Nearly there! Name all three.

Kim Jansson pushes home in heat 12, with the encouragement of team mates Chris Louis (right) and Kar

We would help! - Credit: Stephen Waller

15. A nice style

SPORTIpswich Witches file photos - Olly AllenPICTURE STEVE WALLER

Keeping control - Credit: Steve Waller



ANSWERS: 1. Mark Loram, 2. Olle Nygren leads Billy Sanders, 3. Danny King, left and Gino Manzares, 4. Chris Louis, 5. Kevin Doolan, 6. Rohan Tungate, 7. Nico Covatti, 8. Scott Nicholls, 9. John Louis, is the Witch leading. 10, Hans Andersen, 11. Troy Batchelor, 12. Cameron Heeps, 13. Ben Barker, left on bike and Leigh Lanham, 14. Karol Baran, left, Chris Louis, right and Kim Jansson pushing home, 15. Olly Allen.

Ipswich Witches
Suffolk

