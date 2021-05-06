Ipswich Witches announce fan capacity for opening night, as former Witch makes shock return

Breaking

Published: 10:05 AM May 6, 2021 Updated: 11:05 AM May 6, 2021

Ipswich Witches supporters will be able to purchase tickets online for the 2021 season.

The club’s online ticketing system will be launched on 12th May with supporters able to purchase their ticket for meetings at Foxhall Stadium and either print off an e-ticket or download it to their smartphone.

The club is restricted to a capacity of 2,000 fans under the current Covid-19 guidelines and the turnstiles will still be open for on the day sales as normal.

The club are encouraging supporters to purchase their tickets in advance to help gauge numbers at the turnstiles on the night although we do not foresee any issues with going ‘over capacity’ at this stage. We also urge those paying on the night to bring the correct money to help speed up admission.

Online ticket sales will stop at 12pm on the day of the meeting and turnstiles will open at the earlier time of 6.15pm whilst restrictions are in place. Tickets will be put on sale for the next meeting the day after each preceding event. For example, tickets for our home meeting against Sheffield on 27th May will go on sale on Friday 21st May, the day after our home meeting against Belle Vue.

Admission prices for the 2021 season are as follows: £19 Adults, £17 Concessions (65+), £5 Students (16-17), with Children (15 and under) going free.

If you currently hold a concessions season ticket for the 2021 season but are under the age of 65, you will continue to be eligible for a concessions season ticket going forward despite the age bracket being raised from 60 to 65 this season.

The Witches will not be putting anymore 2021 season tickets on sale to the general public. 2021 season ticket holders can collect their season ticket at the opening meeting of the season at the season ticket gate in the same manner as previous years.

Meanwhile, Jake Allen is making a shock UK return to complete Redcar’s line-up for the new Championship season.

Allen relinquished his team places with Ipswich and Scunthorpe earlier in the winter when he planned to remain in Australia throughout the year, but he has now had a change of heart and has joined the Bears.