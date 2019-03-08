Heavy Showers

Preview: Ipswich Witches host Poole Pirates in top of the table speedway clash

PUBLISHED: 15:54 10 July 2019 | UPDATED: 15:54 10 July 2019

Chris Harris will lead the Ipswich Witches against the Poole Pirates. Photo: PHIL HILTON

Chris Harris will lead the Ipswich Witches against the Poole Pirates. Photo: PHIL HILTON

Second rides third in a huge Premiership clash at Foxhall Stadium tomorrow night (7.30pm). Henry Chard previews the Ipswich Witches v Poole Pirates meeting.

Former Witch Nico Covatti, left, won't be making a Foxhall return with Poole due to injury. Picture: Steve WallerFormer Witch Nico Covatti, left, won't be making a Foxhall return with Poole due to injury. Picture: Steve Waller

The story

The Witches are back in action at Foxhall as they take on reigning champions the Poole Pirates. It has been three weeks since the Witches have raced on home shale as they beat King's Lynn in the East Anglian derby.

Since that win, Ipswich have been on their travels and have cemented their place in the top four with some positive results. The Suffolk side picked up four points at Peterborough after another big away win before taking a consolation point away at Swindon following a narrow last-heat defeat.

The Witches fell just short of a consolation point at Belle Vue Monday after a 49-41 defeat but five points in three meetings on their travels represents a good return.

The champions have started their league campaign in fine fashion and, like the Witches, are looking good for the play-offs at this moment in time.

But the visitors head to Suffolk with huge injury problems. Number one Brady Kurtz is out injured after a crash in Sweden, and rider replacement will be used at number one.

Richie Worrall is likely to miss several months of action with a broken ankle whilst former Witches man Nico Covatti misses out on a return to Foxhall with chest injuries following a crash last month.

Nikolaj Busk Jakobsen is also unable to take his place in the side due to illness. Ricky Wells steps in as a guest at reserve whilst Kyle Newman is in for Worrall at two with Kevin Doolan at six.

Hawkins says

Witches boss Ritchie Hawkins said: "Poole, alongside us, are probably in the strongest positions. They have been hit by injuries and we need to take advantage of that, we can't relax.

"We need to come out and take advantage of it and look to make the most of their problems. The league is so tight, so we need to look for any advantage we can get and any opportunities we get we need to make the most of it."

The teams

IPSWICH: 1. Chris Harris 6.95 2. Cameron Heeps 6.00 3. Danny King 6.51 (C) 4. Krystian Pieszczek 5.71 5. Richard Lawson 6.89 6. Edward Kennett 5.71 7. Jake Allen 5.43. Team Manager: Ritchie Hawkins

POOLE: 1. R/R for Brady Kurtz 7.57 2. Kyle Newman (g) 5.26 3. Nicolai Klindt 7.47 4. Josh Grajczonek 6.49 (c) 5. Jack Holder 7.43 6. Kevin Doolan (g) 4.93 7. Ricky Wells (g) 4.39 Team Manager: Neil Middleditch

Most Read

‘I don’t think I deserved it’ - Lavenham tearoom owner reacts to zero food hygiene scoring

Munnings Tearoom in Lavenham is in the Crooked House Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Blues linked with move for versatile Northern Irish defender

Ipswich Town have been linked with a move for Dundalk defender Cameron Dummigan, pictured during his time with Oldham. Picture: PA

Man who died in A14 crash at Rougham is named by police

Kieran Mayhew, 37, of Southcourt in Aylesbury, died following a crash on the A14 at Rougham Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Lambert plays down – but doesn’t completely rule out – Daryl Murphy return

Daryl Murphy (front) has reportedly been transfer listed by Nottingham Forest. Photo: PA

‘Why do people think we’re automatically going to be in the top six?’ – Lambert on restrictive budget and League One expectations

Paul Lambert watches on during the Paderborn friendly. Picture: ROSS HALLS

