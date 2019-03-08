E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Live updates as Ipswich Witches go for glory in Premiership play-off final clash with Swindon Robins

PUBLISHED: 17:18 15 October 2019

Ipswich Witches take on Swindon Robins this evening. Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich Witches take on Swindon Robins this evening. Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

Ipswich Witches take on Swindon Robins in the first leg of the Premiership play-off final at Foxhall Stadium.

The Suffolk side head into tonight's re-arranged first leg Premiership play-off against Swindon Robins looking to drum up a decent lead ahead of Thursday's return in Wiltshire.

They are two huge meetings to crown the league champions and for the Witches it would be a first league title win since 1998

Rain has affected the play-offs and it's more than two weeks since the Witches were last on track, when they beat Poole in the semi-final.

However, Chris Louis is confident about his side's build-up.

"Preparations are going the same as for the semi-final," Louis said.

"Every conversation with every rider whether it is concerning the meeting directly in front of us or not, you are careful of what you say because you want them to feel nothing but positive and confident.

"To be honest they already feel that, they have earned their right to be in this final and fought for it. When something has been that tough you don't give it up easily."

