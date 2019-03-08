Live

Live updates as Ipswich Witches look to overturn eight-point deficit in bid for Premiership glory

Ipswich Witches are in Premiership Play-Off Final second leg action this evening when they take on Swindon Robins.

Witches team manager Ritchie Hawkins knows his side face a tough task to turn their Premiership Play-Off Final around but insists they will continue to fight to the end.

The hosts went down 49-41 at Foxhall on Tuesday night as Swindon Robins emerged victorious from the first leg, thanks to impressive displays from Jason Doyle (11) and Tobiasz Musielak (12+1).

It means the Witches must overturn an eight-point deficit if they are to claim the title at the Abbey Stadium on Thursday night.

"We're eight points down and it's made the task on Thursday massive, but we have to go there and fight for everything and try to claw our way back into it," Hawkins said.

"We'll fight throughout the meeting and will be going there to do the town proud and nothing else.

"We will fight like we have all season and we got there with two choices on Thursday. We either go there and roll over and get beaten or we go there and try to do everyone proud. I know which one of those things this team will do.

"It's a massive ask and it would be such a big achievement if we can do something but we don't give up and we do our best because we need to be in the meeting to take any chances if they do come our way."