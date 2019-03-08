E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 10 Magazine Offer
Live

Live updates as Ipswich Witches look to overturn eight-point deficit in bid for Premiership glory

PUBLISHED: 17:00 17 October 2019

Ipswich Witches are in Play-Off Final action against Swindon this evening.

Ipswich Witches are in Play-Off Final action against Swindon this evening.

Archant

Ipswich Witches are in Premiership Play-Off Final second leg action this evening when they take on Swindon Robins.

Witches team manager Ritchie Hawkins knows his side face a tough task to turn their Premiership Play-Off Final around but insists they will continue to fight to the end.

The hosts went down 49-41 at Foxhall on Tuesday night as Swindon Robins emerged victorious from the first leg, thanks to impressive displays from Jason Doyle (11) and Tobiasz Musielak (12+1).

It means the Witches must overturn an eight-point deficit if they are to claim the title at the Abbey Stadium on Thursday night.

"We're eight points down and it's made the task on Thursday massive, but we have to go there and fight for everything and try to claw our way back into it," Hawkins said.

"We'll fight throughout the meeting and will be going there to do the town proud and nothing else.

"We will fight like we have all season and we got there with two choices on Thursday. We either go there and roll over and get beaten or we go there and try to do everyone proud. I know which one of those things this team will do.

"It's a massive ask and it would be such a big achievement if we can do something but we don't give up and we do our best because we need to be in the meeting to take any chances if they do come our way."

Most Read

Suffolk family beat global interest to land job on stunning island

Sark Island is part of the Channel Islands Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

AA guide names its 43 best restaurants in Suffolk – do you agree?

Lamb with spring greens by Head Chef Lee Bye, at Tuddenham Mill Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Amber weather warning issued as thunderstorms and heavy rain hit Suffolk

Fork lightning over the East Angliam coastline as a massive thunderstorm swept through Suffolk. Picture: ANNALI CHAPMAN

Village could more than double in size under new housing plans

The land in Pettistree which could see new housing Picture: DAVID HALLETT

Speedway Recap: The story of the Premiership Play-Off Final first leg as Witches fall to a home defeat

Jason Doyle falls behind Cameron Heeps and Niels-Kristian Iversen on the first bend of the opening heat. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Most Read

Suffolk family beat global interest to land job on stunning island

Sark Island is part of the Channel Islands Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

AA guide names its 43 best restaurants in Suffolk – do you agree?

Lamb with spring greens by Head Chef Lee Bye, at Tuddenham Mill Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Amber weather warning issued as thunderstorms and heavy rain hit Suffolk

Fork lightning over the East Angliam coastline as a massive thunderstorm swept through Suffolk. Picture: ANNALI CHAPMAN

Village could more than double in size under new housing plans

The land in Pettistree which could see new housing Picture: DAVID HALLETT

Speedway Recap: The story of the Premiership Play-Off Final first leg as Witches fall to a home defeat

Jason Doyle falls behind Cameron Heeps and Niels-Kristian Iversen on the first bend of the opening heat. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Swan on A12 adds to traffic chaos after car crash

A swan has casued delays on the A12. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Local MPs line up on party lines on Johnson’s new Brexit deal with EU

MPs are preparing for Saturday's debate after the agreement between Prime Minister Boris Johnson (left) and Jean-Claude Juncker, President of the European Commission. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Suffolk’s ‘most bashed bridge’ hit AGAIN sparking train delays

A vehicle has struck the low bridge at Needham Market Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘Two-hour delay’ in sending police to scene where woman was stabbed 173 times

Suzanne Brown died after being stabbed multiple times by her partner in Braintree Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Modern slavery investigators arrest Romanian man suspected of human trafficking in early morning raid

Stock image of a raid Picture: KAREN WILLIE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists