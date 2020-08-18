Ex-boss Hurst tips Town for EFL Trophy after group stage draw

Former boss Paul Hurst tipped Ipswich Town as one of the favourites for the EFL Trophy after the draw today Picture: STEVE WALLER Â© Copyright Stephen Waller

Ipswich Town will face Crawley, Gillingham and the Arsenal academy side in the group stages of the 2020/21 EFL Trophy.

Town were drawn against Gillingham and Crawley in Southern Group B yesterday, but discovered their final group opponent, the Gunners’ youngsters, in the live draw on Talksport 2 this afternoon, carried out by former Blues boss Paul Hurst.

And Hurst, who only lasted 15 games at the Blues in 2018, said: “Ipswich for me, if they take the competition seriously, with the squad that they’ve got, have to be one of the favourites.

“I know the fans down there would love a day out at Wembley.”

Paul Lambert’s men reached the third round of the trophy last season, before beating beaten 2-1 at Exeter in an upset, with ex-Town winger Lee Martin scoring the winner.

The Blues came through a group including Spurs’ academy, Colchester United and Gillingham - the latter of whom they beat 4-0 at Portman Road, and will face again in league and trophy this season.

A penalty shoot-out win at Peterborough followed in the second round, before the reverse at Exeter.

Dates for games are as follows:

Group game 1: Sept 8/9

Group game 2: Oct 6/7

Group game 3: Nov 10/11

Round of 32: Dec 8/9

Round of 16: Jan 12/13

Quarters: Feb 2/3

Semis: Feb 16/17

Final: March 14