Ex-boss Hurst tips Town for EFL Trophy after group stage draw

PUBLISHED: 13:54 18 August 2020 | UPDATED: 14:29 18 August 2020

Former boss Paul Hurst tipped Ipswich Town as one of the favourites for the EFL Trophy after the draw today Picture: STEVE WALLER

Â© Copyright Stephen Waller

Ipswich Town will face Crawley, Gillingham and the Arsenal academy side in the group stages of the 2020/21 EFL Trophy.

Ipswich Town will face Crawley, Gillingham and the Arsenal academy side in the EFL Trophy group stage. Picture: PAIpswich Town will face Crawley, Gillingham and the Arsenal academy side in the EFL Trophy group stage. Picture: PA

Town were drawn against Gillingham and Crawley in Southern Group B yesterday, but discovered their final group opponent, the Gunners’ youngsters, in the live draw on Talksport 2 this afternoon, carried out by former Blues boss Paul Hurst.

And Hurst, who only lasted 15 games at the Blues in 2018, said: “Ipswich for me, if they take the competition seriously, with the squad that they’ve got, have to be one of the favourites.

“I know the fans down there would love a day out at Wembley.”

Paul Lambert’s men reached the third round of the trophy last season, before beating beaten 2-1 at Exeter in an upset, with ex-Town winger Lee Martin scoring the winner.

MORE: Home draw for Town in Carabao Cup

The Blues came through a group including Spurs’ academy, Colchester United and Gillingham - the latter of whom they beat 4-0 at Portman Road, and will face again in league and trophy this season.

A penalty shoot-out win at Peterborough followed in the second round, before the reverse at Exeter.

Dates for games are as follows:

Group game 1: Sept 8/9

Group game 2: Oct 6/7

Group game 3: Nov 10/11

Round of 32: Dec 8/9

Round of 16: Jan 12/13

Quarters: Feb 2/3

Semis: Feb 16/17

Final: March 14

