Ex-boss Hurst tips Town for EFL Trophy after group stage draw
PUBLISHED: 13:54 18 August 2020 | UPDATED: 14:29 18 August 2020
Â© Copyright Stephen Waller
Ipswich Town will face Crawley, Gillingham and the Arsenal academy side in the group stages of the 2020/21 EFL Trophy.
Town were drawn against Gillingham and Crawley in Southern Group B yesterday, but discovered their final group opponent, the Gunners’ youngsters, in the live draw on Talksport 2 this afternoon, carried out by former Blues boss Paul Hurst.
And Hurst, who only lasted 15 games at the Blues in 2018, said: “Ipswich for me, if they take the competition seriously, with the squad that they’ve got, have to be one of the favourites.
“I know the fans down there would love a day out at Wembley.”
Paul Lambert’s men reached the third round of the trophy last season, before beating beaten 2-1 at Exeter in an upset, with ex-Town winger Lee Martin scoring the winner.
MORE: Home draw for Town in Carabao Cup
The Blues came through a group including Spurs’ academy, Colchester United and Gillingham - the latter of whom they beat 4-0 at Portman Road, and will face again in league and trophy this season.
A penalty shoot-out win at Peterborough followed in the second round, before the reverse at Exeter.
Dates for games are as follows:
Group game 1: Sept 8/9
Group game 2: Oct 6/7
Group game 3: Nov 10/11
Round of 32: Dec 8/9
Round of 16: Jan 12/13
Quarters: Feb 2/3
Semis: Feb 16/17
Final: March 14
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.