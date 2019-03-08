Town get 450 extra tickets for sold-out Southend clash

Ipswich Town have been allocated an extra 450 tickets for their clash at Southend on October 26. Picture: STEVE WALLER © Copyright Stephen Waller

Ipswich Town have been allocated an extra 450 tickets for their trip to Essex rivals Southend later this month.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Blues sold their initial allocation of 2,000 before tickets for the game - on October 26 - reached general sale, but have since worked closely with the Shrimpers and the relevant authorities to agree on an additional amount of away tickets for the clash at Roots Hall.

MORE: Injury concern for Ipswich Town after Downes limps out of England duty with 'impact hip injury'

The extra tickets will go on sale at 10am on Thursday to current season ticket holders - that was the stage at which they previously sold out.

The Blues are expecting demand to be high and for all of the remaining tickets to sell within an hour of going on sale.

MORE: Mike Bacon on the Blues: A shameful way to treat Town fans and a chance meeting with Tyrone Mings

Tickets can be purchased by visiting ITFC Direct or at the Planet Blue store on Portman Road.