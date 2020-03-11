E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Town talking point: Is it time to hand young star Dobra his first league start?

PUBLISHED: 16:28 11 March 2020 | UPDATED: 16:28 11 March 2020

Armando Dobra in action during Town's 1-0 defeat against Coventry City at Portman Road Photo: ROSS HALLS

He scored a dazzling, Maradona-esque goal for the Under 23s on Monday, and is widely accepted as one of Town's most exciting players - so is it time for Armando Dobra to make his first league start for the Blues this weekend?

The livewire 18-year-old midfielder, named today in the latest Albania Under-21 squad, has been on the bench and seen limited action in two of Town's most recent defeats, the 2-1 loss at Blackpool, and Saturday's 1-0 reverse at home to Coventry.

MORE: Ipswich Town could live stream matches for fans if coronavirus forces games to be played behind closed doors

But, while he's started for the Blues in the EFL Trophy and FA Cup among the eight games he's played for Ipswich this campaign, he has yet to make his full league bow.

MORE: 'All I ask for now is more Dobra, Simpson, Bishop and McGavin'

Given he scored a cracking goal in the Under 23's 1-1 draw at Cardiff on Monday, and Town desperately need a spark to ignite their rapidly disintegrating play-off hopes, should boss Paul Lambert elevate him to the starting 11 for the Blues' trip to Bristol Rovers this Saturday?

MORE: 'The season's not dead' - Skuse says Town won't throw in the towel

Armando Dobra pictured during Town's 2-1 defeat at Blackpool Photo: ROSS HALLSArmando Dobra pictured during Town's 2-1 defeat at Blackpool Photo: ROSS HALLS

What do you think? And where would you play him if he was in your starting XI?

Vote in our poll and leave a comment below!

