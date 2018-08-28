‘Everyone else was making a fuss, I wasn’t’ – Sudbury boss Morsley looks ahead to Grays clash

Phil Kelley, hat-trick against Brentwood. Photo: CLIVE PEARSON Archant

AFC Sudbury manager Mark Morsley has admitted he never had any issues over his side’s home form after the Yellows won their first league game of the season at King’s Marsh on Tuesday night.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The west Suffolk club beat Brentwood 5-3 in a thrilling match, showing their mettle after going 3-0 up, only to be pegged back to 3-3 by the Essex side, before going on to victory.

It was Sudbury’s first home league win of the the Bostik North season and, with away results impressive, Morsley’s side move up to a very stable ninth place in the table.

“To be honest everyone else was making such a fuss of our home form, but I wasn’t,” Morsley said.

“We have been up against some top sides at home and we have only lost by the odd goal in most of them. Our home form has never worried me, while we continue to win away.

“We are in ninth place in the table, with a plus eight goal difference.

“It’s a healthy position and it’s all fine with me and I like to think the supporters are seeing that too as well.”

Sudbury entertain another top six side on Saturday afternoon as Grays come to King’s Marsh.

The Essex side have won their last three games, but Sudbury have lost just one league game in eight and Tuesday night’s eight-goal extravaganza, with Phil Kelly getting a hat-trick for the Suffolk side, will have given his young side a big boost.

“I can’t wait for us to go up against Grays,” said Morsley.

“They are another good side but we were good against Brentwood. To go three-up, then get pegged back to 3-3, I thought, ‘oh yes, this will be interesting’.

“But we responded superbly and quite honestly there was only going to be one winner in the last 20 minutes.”

While Kelly was getting three and Callum Harrison two, Morsley is quick to praise a young side he hopes will be together for many seasons ahead.

“The idea is for this young side to stay together and develop over seven, eight, nine years,” Morsley added.”

“Of course some will come in and some will go out, but after Phil Kelly and Paul Hayes, our next oldest player is 24. We are going along nicely, just where I want us to be at the moment.”