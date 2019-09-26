E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 10 Magazine Offer
Video

'It holds no fears for us'... Hawkins fires Witches up ahead of huge Poole clash tonight

26 September, 2019 - 06:00
Witches team manager Ritchie Hawkins. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Witches team manager Ritchie Hawkins. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

© Copyright Stephen Waller

Poole Pirates v Ipswich Witches, Premiership play-off semi-final, first leg

Danny King leads the way at Belle Vue Photo: TAYLOR LANNINGDanny King leads the way at Belle Vue Photo: TAYLOR LANNING

Ipswich Witches team boss Ritchie Hawkins says going to Poole tonight holds 'no fears' for his Ipswich Witches side.

The Witches are at Poole in the first leg of the Premiership semi-final play-offs and while they have only beaten the Pirates once in six clashes so far this season, home and away, Hawkins remains upbeat.

The second leg is at Foxhall Heath on Saturday night.

"OK, we haven't won at their place, but we have gone well there three times this season and everyone has had a good meeting there," he said.

"It holds no fears for us, but it is a big task ahead of us, we are fully aware of that.

MORE: WATCH! Chris Louis looks ahead to the play-offs

"We are the underdogs. But I have no doubt that we are capable of doing it if we get it right and that is what we will be trying to do."

The Witches ended the regular season at Poole last Monday week, losing 39-51 in the process.

The meeting was closer than the score suggests, with the Witches right in it until the closing few heats.

You may also want to watch:

"We thought there was a good chance we were going to go to Poole in the semi-finals, and we needed to make the practice we had last week pay.

"It does help having a meeting so recently at Poole.

"But we are taking on the reigning champions who have dominated for years so it is a big ask."

Poole and the play-offs go hand in hand and it was no surprise to anyone that they confirmed top spot in the Premiership with a win away at King's Lynn.

It gave them choice of opponents in the play-off semi-final and they opted to face the Witches.

The Witches have run the Pirates close on their own patch this season, picking up consolation points on two occasions in the league and cup after narrow defeats.

While Hawkins and his side will be racing to win tonight, keeping the score-line tight will provide a good base to finish off the job at Foxhall on Saturday.

MORE: Speedway podcasts... Nicholls, Loram, Heeps, Louis

"It's an exciting time and these are the meetings you ride all year to be involved in.

"We have been working towards giving ourselves this opportunity. Now it is down to everyone to make the most of it.

"I don't set targets, We will look to win tonight and we will look to win on Saturday at Foxhall. You cannot go into a meeting looking to try and lose by less than 10 or whatever."

Tonight's meeting is live on BT Sport

Most Read

First details revealed of Royal visit to Martlesham, Stowmarket and Newmarket

The Royal visit will include a trip to Adastral Park, home of BT Picture: Mike Page

Villagers furious after councillors give up on plans for A12 Suffolk bypass

Traffic queing on the A12 at Farnham Picture: SIMON PARKER

Suffolk could lose Sainsbury’s and Argos stores as 125 closures revealed

Sainsburys are planning to close 125 Argos stores and supermarkets Picture: ARCHANT

‘I don’t think we’re ever going to find out exactly what happened’ – Corrie’s mum on three-year anniversary

Nicola Urquhart, the mother of missing Corrie McKeague, in Bury St Edmunds Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY

Road cleared following 8 vehicle collision on A12

The A12 heading northbound at Stratford St Mary is blocked due to an collision involving eight vehicles. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

First details revealed of Royal visit to Martlesham, Stowmarket and Newmarket

The Royal visit will include a trip to Adastral Park, home of BT Picture: Mike Page

Villagers furious after councillors give up on plans for A12 Suffolk bypass

Traffic queing on the A12 at Farnham Picture: SIMON PARKER

Suffolk could lose Sainsbury’s and Argos stores as 125 closures revealed

Sainsburys are planning to close 125 Argos stores and supermarkets Picture: ARCHANT

‘I don’t think we’re ever going to find out exactly what happened’ – Corrie’s mum on three-year anniversary

Nicola Urquhart, the mother of missing Corrie McKeague, in Bury St Edmunds Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY

Road cleared following 8 vehicle collision on A12

The A12 heading northbound at Stratford St Mary is blocked due to an collision involving eight vehicles. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

‘It holds no fears for us’... Hawkins fires Witches up ahead of huge Poole clash tonight

Witches team manager Ritchie Hawkins. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Norwood on facing his Tranmere band of brothers, his hopes for a good reception and celebrating against his former club

James Norwood will come up against Tranmere Rovers for the first time this weekend. Picture: PA/ARCHANT

Council set to adopt first homelessness strategy since merger

East Suffolk Council is set to adopt its first homelessness and rough sleeping strategy Picture: THINKSTOCK

Revealed: The most expensive places in Suffolk to dispose of garden waste

Just one council in Suffolk does not charge for brown bin collection Picture: GREGG BROWN

Suffolk home built in face of tragedy among Kevin McCloud’s all-time favourites

Woodbridge resident Lucie Fairweather planned the house with partner Nat McBride, who died from cancer during the build PICTURE: GRAND DESIGNS LIVE/PA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists