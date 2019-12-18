Opinion

Mike Bacon on the Blues: From GOD to DOG...It's a fickle old business. Town can chime at Pompey. Missing KVY!

Town manager Paul Lambert takes a drink. He knows it's a fickle old business.

In his weekly column, MIKE BACON reflects on what a fickle business being a football manager is. But Town can put it right at Portsmouth.

Ipswich Town were beaten at home by Bristol on Saturday and Karl Fuller says fans have a right to be concerned.

It's a fickle old business...Football management.

One minute you're being lauded for putting money behind the bar for fans to enjoy a Christmas drink, your team second in the table...A few hours later, with your team still second in the table, you can't manage for toffee!

From 'GOD to DOG', Mick McCarthy used to say.

Yep, it's a fickle old business... Football management....And Paul Lambert knows it, all football managers know it.

Imagine now that Town 'chime' with a 3-0 at Pompey on Saturday, Wycombe lose at Oxford, while Peterborough and Bristol Rovers draw.

Town fans celebrate after James Norwood had pulled a goal back.

If so, our glasses of ale, gin & tonics, or pints of coke down the pub on Saturday night will taste sooooo much sweeter. Hell man, I'll even ask for extra chilli on my doner kebab!

'Paul Lambert is a Blue, is a Blue, is a Blue....' It's a fickle old business!

But that's why we love football, love supporting our club... Highs, lows, opinions and all inbetween...

...But back to our concerns as Town fans.

Is Lambert's team faltering? The form guide suggests so.

Andre Dozzell in action during the defeat against Bristol Rovers.

The bubble has certainly burst!

But we are still second in the table and no-one really thought it was going to be a cake-walk... Did they? Look where Sunderland are (12th). We have no divine right to be storming ahead at the top of the table.

It's just that it all started so well.

Now we have a few injuries too... Kane Vincent-Young is the big current loss for me.

He epitomised everything that was so good about us when we were winning regularly... Pace, strength, goals from full/wing back. We miss him.

James Norwood wheels away after pulling a goal back for Town in their 2-1 defeat by Bristol Rovers.

So now it's Christmas and I believe crunch time for the Blues. Don't let anyone tell you 'there's a long way to go'. There's no time like the present for me. In my world the future can't wait.

We want wins and we want them starting on Saturday. We want a Boxing Day treat, three points, and head into the New Year with confidence restored to where it was in September.

We are all desperate for results to turn - and turn now - because we have a manager, coaching staff and a team who want the club to succeed.

That's the positive thing.

We go again Saturday....

Luke Garbutt weaves his way between Ollie Clarke and Alex Rodman.

I'VE never considered Ipswich Town versus Portsmouth a League One clash.

While the table clearly tells me different, this weekend's fixture on the south coast sounds as crazy for me as Town v Sunderland in League One was back in August.

Flynn Downes beats Victor Adeboyejo to the ball.

While it really shouldn't be... The reality is of course different.

Yes, history can be something to be proud of... It can also be a killer.

Both Pompey and Town benefit - and suffer - from their footballing histories. Plenty to gloat about, but all such a long time ago.

Of course we all know Town's credentials on the trophy front, UEFA Cup, FA Cup, Division One Championship - Pompey are not that dissimilar.

The Fratton Park club have won all four divisions in England, twice Division One. They have won the FA Cup twice, the last time in 2008 - they were runners-up in 2010.

Tales of years past.

Yet while both teams wallow in League One, at least we can both wallow in our glorious memories.

DOWN at the Bristol on Saturday night, 'Election chat' was barred as the usual crew enjoyed the drinking game 'Fuzzy Duck' late into the night.

If you haven't played it, it's where the first person says 'Fuzzy Duck', the next 'Ducky Fuzz' until... well you can guess what happens as the speed picks up and the drinks flow. Whoever swears first has to down a shot!

It was going well... Until Milky rolled up for last orders, still grinning from ear to ear after Friday's election result, his blue rosette wedged in the back of his jogging bottoms.

"Let me play," he said.

We agreed, but it was a bad move.

'Fuzzy Duck, Ducky Fuzz, Fuzzy Duck'.... then Milky's turn to call.... "BORIS!", he shouted.

We booted him over to the darts board.

