Suffolk Premier Cup previews: Watson admits final appearance would be ‘amazing’

Ian Watson, boss of Felixstowe & Walton Photo: STAN BASTON Archant

It would be ‘amazing’ if Felixstowe & Walton United reached the KBB NEFF Suffolk Premier Cup Final, especially as this year is the 20th anniversary of Walton United winning the Suffolk Senior Cup, writes Nick Garnham.

So says manager Ian Watson, whose side take on Stowmarket Town in tomorrow night’s re-arranged semi-final tie – the match was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch a fortnight ago – at Hadleigh United FC.

It was in 1999 that Walton United defeated Needham Market 1-0 in the Suffolk Senior Cup Final – the year before the merger with Felixstowe Port & Town.

Watson said: “It is 20 years since Walton United won the Suffolk Senior Cup just before the merger, and it would be amazing for the club and the town to play at Portman Road again.”

The Seasiders, who are now eighth in Bostik Division North, enter the tie on the back of an impressive 3-0 victory over Brentwood Town on Saturday.

Watson said: “We dominated for 90 minutes and we were unplayable for the first 25 minutes when we went 2-0 up, before taking a breather before half time.

“We then picked it up again in the second half and alongside Coggeshall, who we also defeated 3-0, it was probably our best performance of the season.

“We are now second in the form table, behind leaders Bowers & Pitsea, in the Bostik North Division.

“Since I took charge and Danny Bloomfield (assistant manager) came in we have put our own stamp on the squad.

“We are doing things slightly differently to what we were doing before and getting the best out of the players. We have a good togetherness and are buzzing in the changing room.

“But Stowmarket are a Step 4 side with the squad they have got and the money they have invested in it, and they are growing their fan-base just as we have done.

“It is a bonus for us to have a cup semi-final and it would be great for the club – for the players and the supporters – to get to the final.”

Watson has a full-strength squad to choose from apart from the cup-tied Callum Bennett.

The winners meet Leiston in the final.