Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 11°C

min temp: -0°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 10 Magazine Offer

Suffolk Premier Cup previews: Watson admits final appearance would be ‘amazing’

25 March, 2019 - 19:40
Ian Watson, boss of Felixstowe & Walton Photo: STAN BASTON

Ian Watson, boss of Felixstowe & Walton Photo: STAN BASTON

Archant

It would be ‘amazing’ if Felixstowe & Walton United reached the KBB NEFF Suffolk Premier Cup Final, especially as this year is the 20th anniversary of Walton United winning the Suffolk Senior Cup, writes Nick Garnham.

So says manager Ian Watson, whose side take on Stowmarket Town in tomorrow night’s re-arranged semi-final tie – the match was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch a fortnight ago – at Hadleigh United FC.

It was in 1999 that Walton United defeated Needham Market 1-0 in the Suffolk Senior Cup Final – the year before the merger with Felixstowe Port & Town.

Watson said: “It is 20 years since Walton United won the Suffolk Senior Cup just before the merger, and it would be amazing for the club and the town to play at Portman Road again.”

LISTEN: To Ian Watson on the Non-League Podcast

The Seasiders, who are now eighth in Bostik Division North, enter the tie on the back of an impressive 3-0 victory over Brentwood Town on Saturday.

Watson said: “We dominated for 90 minutes and we were unplayable for the first 25 minutes when we went 2-0 up, before taking a breather before half time.

“We then picked it up again in the second half and alongside Coggeshall, who we also defeated 3-0, it was probably our best performance of the season.

“We are now second in the form table, behind leaders Bowers & Pitsea, in the Bostik North Division.

“Since I took charge and Danny Bloomfield (assistant manager) came in we have put our own stamp on the squad.

“We are doing things slightly differently to what we were doing before and getting the best out of the players. We have a good togetherness and are buzzing in the changing room.

LISTEN: 20 local Non-League Podcasts to choose from. Enjoy one today

“But Stowmarket are a Step 4 side with the squad they have got and the money they have invested in it, and they are growing their fan-base just as we have done.

“It is a bonus for us to have a cup semi-final and it would be great for the club – for the players and the supporters – to get to the final.”

Watson has a full-strength squad to choose from apart from the cup-tied Callum Bennett.

The winners meet Leiston in the final.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Traffic chaos after five vehicle crash on A14

Motorists on the A14 have been caught in serious delays after a crash at Sproughton (stock image) Picture: JERRY TURNER

Body of woman found in river in Hadleigh

Forensic vehicles have also been spotted at the scene but a wide cordon is in place to allow the police to carry out an investigation Picture: CHARLOTTE SMITH-JARVIS

Crews tackle huge fire at Suffolk nature reserve

Three acres of undergrowth is alight at North Warren Nature Reserve in Aldeburgh Picture: PICASA/CITIZENSIDE.COM

Eight games left... Tipping point, basement battle and the chance to be party poopers

Town head to Bolton on April 6 for a basement battle. Photo: PA

Landowners abandon plans to pay for protection of beauty spot at risk

Left to right: David Kemp, coastal manager for the Environment Agency; Prof Jane Maxim, Trustee and Funding Committee chairman; Giles Bloomfield, easter area manager ESIDB; Sir Edward Greenwell, chairman Alde and Ore Estuary Partnership; and Karen Thomas, partnership and strategy manager ESIDB Picture: SUPPLIED BY ALDE AND ORE ESTUARY PARTNERSHIP

Most Read

Traffic chaos after five vehicle crash on A14

Motorists on the A14 have been caught in serious delays after a crash at Sproughton (stock image) Picture: JERRY TURNER

Body of woman found in river in Hadleigh

Forensic vehicles have also been spotted at the scene but a wide cordon is in place to allow the police to carry out an investigation Picture: CHARLOTTE SMITH-JARVIS

Crews tackle huge fire at Suffolk nature reserve

Three acres of undergrowth is alight at North Warren Nature Reserve in Aldeburgh Picture: PICASA/CITIZENSIDE.COM

Eight games left... Tipping point, basement battle and the chance to be party poopers

Town head to Bolton on April 6 for a basement battle. Photo: PA

Landowners abandon plans to pay for protection of beauty spot at risk

Left to right: David Kemp, coastal manager for the Environment Agency; Prof Jane Maxim, Trustee and Funding Committee chairman; Giles Bloomfield, easter area manager ESIDB; Sir Edward Greenwell, chairman Alde and Ore Estuary Partnership; and Karen Thomas, partnership and strategy manager ESIDB Picture: SUPPLIED BY ALDE AND ORE ESTUARY PARTNERSHIP

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Acting legends Timothy and Samuel West celebrate Bury Theatre Royal’s double centenary

Timothy West CBE will be engaged with Samuel West in a lively father/son conversation at Bury Theatre Royal in April as part of the theatre's 200th anniversary celebrations

Suffolk Premier Cup previews: Watson admits final appearance would be ‘amazing’

Ian Watson, boss of Felixstowe & Walton Photo: STAN BASTON

Taste test: The quirkiest Easter eggs for 2019 – from a giant ostrich egg to Heston’s Scotch egg

Heston at Waitrose chocolate teapot Picture: Waitrose

Can you identify these Suffolk villages?

How well do you know Suffolk villages? Picture: GREGG BROWN

Three teenagers arrested after man stabbed in car park

A man was stabbed while sitting in a vehicle at a car park close to Lidl supermarket in Haverhill Picture: GOOGLEMAPS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists