Ndaba joins Cotter on loan at Chelmsford

Ipswich Town defender Corrie Ndaba has joined Chelmsford City on loan. Photo: Ross Halls

Ipswich Town defender Corrie Ndaba has joined Chelmsford City on a one-month loan.

Corrie Ndaba and Luke Chambers pictured during the Ipswich Town Open Day. Photo: Ross Halls Corrie Ndaba and Luke Chambers pictured during the Ipswich Town Open Day. Photo: Ross Halls

The 19-year-old academy graduate joins fellow Irishman and Town team-mate Barry Cotter at the National League South club, with both due to return to Portman Road at the start of December.

Ndaba was an unused substitute for the first team on several occasions in the second half of last season and manager Paul Lambert insisted the youngster would be handed his senior debut before the campaign came to an end.

However, the Blues boss reversed that decision after being left disappointed by the youngster's performance in an Under-23s game.

Ndaba - who penned a three-and-a-half year pro deal in February - has handed over the U23s captain's armband to Bailey Clements this season.

Chelmsford are currently 10th in the National League South table following five wins, five draws and five defeats. The Essex club had young Town keeper Harry Wright on loan for a spell last season.