Holy hails Town's 'crazy' fans and says players can handle promotion pressure

Tomas Holy pictured during Town's 3-0 win over Shrewsbury Town. Picture: ROSS HALLS Archant

Tomas Holy is '100 per cent sure' that Ipswich Town will soon return to the Championship with the backing of their 'crazy' fans.

"I love them. Seriously, I love them!"



The giant Czech keeper has quickly become a popular figure among supporters following his Bosman free transfer switch from Gillingham this summer.

Speaking after Saturday's 1-0 win at his former club, the 27-year-old - who has kept a club record equalling five successive league clean sheets for the unbeaten League One table-toppers - enthused: "The fans are absolutely crazy. Are they normal? I seriously love them!

"I spent over two years at Gillingham and this is only the second time I have seen the away stand full (a 2,171 sell-out). I want to really thank them because they are a massive part of our success.

"I feel really good at Ipswich. I don't look at it like a job, I look at it as something enjoyable."

With six wins and three draws to their name so far, Town host newly-promoted Tranmere (18th) at Portman Road on Saturday.

Asked if he felt the Blues could stay at the summit of the third-tier table for some time, Holy replied: "I think we can. That's our target. We will do our best to stay there as long as possible - in the best case all the way to the end of the season.

"It will be really tough because every single team will want to beat us. But we will do everything for it."

He continued: "When I spoke to Jimmy Walker (goalkeeper coach) this summer, he told me the plan here was to get back in the Championship and then try and build from there to maybe push to get in the Premier League in the future. That was music for my ears.

"I'm not worried that I didn't move to a Championship club in the summer because I am 100 per cent sure Ipswich will be a Championship club soon."

He added: "I'm happy to be part of something successful, something that has a plan. This is the first time for me because basically all my career I've played to stay safe in the league. Now, for the first time, I am playing for promotion. It's a different feeling and I like it.

"The pressure is not a bad thing because it means we must take responsibility for our plan, for our fans and for Ipswich Town Football Club.

"I think that pressure makes us better and better. It makes us more focused in what we do. Yes, there is expectation but we can handle it."