‘That’s a weird kit... I think I like it’ – Town fans react to new 2020/21 away strip

An artist's impression of Kayden Jackson, Tomas Holy, Luke Woolfenden and Kane Vincent-Young in Ipswich Town's new away kit for the 2020/21 season. Photo: ITFC Archant

Ipswich Town fans have been reacting to the launch to the new away kit for 2020/21.

Primarily pale blue, with a white pattern on the body and ‘sharp blue’ detailing, it’s manufactured with adidas’ Primeblue technology ‘that features Parley Ocean plastic® made from recycled waste that’s intercepted from beaches and coastal communities before it reaches the oceans’.

Town’s director of retail, Lee Hyde, said: “With our fine county of Suffolk having such an expansive coastline, it’s key that we look to endorse and support the outstanding work which adidas and Parley For The Oceans are carrying out.

“Choosing a Primeblue playing kit enables the club to play a very small part in assisting the efforts to clean up our oceans and promote a core focus on sustainability and recycling.”

Town’s away goalkeeper’s kit will be all black with blue detailing. An ‘all coral’ third keeper kit option is yet to be revealed.

All kits will feature ‘bespoke’ player name and number fonts.