Covid-19 tests all return negative as Town prepare for contact training
PUBLISHED: 09:13 05 August 2020 | UPDATED: 09:13 05 August 2020
Ipswich Town’s first batch of Covid-19 tests have all returned negative meaning they can prepare to begin contact training towards the end of this week.
Town started pre-season training two weeks ago but have only be operating at ‘phase one’ of the Covid-19 protocols – working in small, socially distanced groups.
On Monday, manager Paul Lambert, his staff and all the players underwent Covid-19 tests for the first time – a costly procedure for the club at £125 a head – so that the squad can step up their preparations of the 2019/20 campaign, which is due to start on September 12.
Contact training will be followed by the start of some behind-closed-doors friendlies, the first of which could be as soon as a week on Saturday.
Town have not played a game, competitive or otherwise, since their 1-0 home defeat to Coventry on March 7.
