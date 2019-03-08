E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 10 Magazine Offer

Don't expect Sears or Lankester back any time soon - Town fitness coach gives injury updates

PUBLISHED: 12:09 01 November 2019 | UPDATED: 12:21 01 November 2019

Freddie Sears suffered a cruciate knee ligament injury back in February. Photo: Pagepix

Freddie Sears suffered a cruciate knee ligament injury back in February. Photo: Pagepix

Pagepix Ltd 07976 935738

Ipswich Town fitness coach Jim Henry delivered an injury updates on some of the club's long-term absentees at last night's Supporters' Club AGM.

Jack Lankester has suffered two separate stress fractures in his back this year. Photo: Ross HallsJack Lankester has suffered two separate stress fractures in his back this year. Photo: Ross Halls

Striker Freddie Sears suffered a cruciate knee ligament injury at Norwich back in February, with the club releasing footage of him returning to training earlier this week.

"Freddie did some jump training two days ago," explained Henry.

"I think you're still talking about a number of months until he is fully fit. We have to be careful with the risk of re-injury. He's probably a few months away still Freddie."

Jack Lankester missed the second half of last season after suffering a stress fracture in his back in January. The teenager returned to action in pre-season, but suffered a new stress fracture and had to undergo surgery.

Teddy Bishop suffered a medial knee ligament injury in pre-season. Photo: Ross HallsTeddy Bishop suffered a medial knee ligament injury in pre-season. Photo: Ross Halls

"Jack Lankester has a back problem and that's probably going to take from now until the end of the season that," revealed Henry.

Teddy Bishop, who has had a torrid time with injuries over the last few years, suffered a knee injury during the pre-season tour of Germany. That injury was said to have a three month time frame for recovery.

"Bishop is doing well," said Henry. "He had a medial strain. He's been doing some strength work, he's started to do some aerobic work today, so again we're talking about a number of weeks before he's out on the grass."

MORE: Stuart Watson's wish list for Ipswich Town heading into November's stuttering schedule

Asked if Town's bad injury record in recent years was bad luck or something that needed to be looked at, Henry replied: "It's definitely something that happens at other football clubs, that's for sure. Portsmouth have had six cruciate injuries in the last two or three years. I think Tranmere, when we played them, had 10 out.

"If you look at the top football clubs they all have injuries. Manchester United is a really good example - they've had 75 injuries over the last year. They've got the best facilities in the world and they're still struggling.

MORE: My lukewarm love affair with Spotland - what Town fans can expect from a trip to Rochdale

"I think we've done really well with injuries.

"(Physio) Matt (Byard) has probably been a little bit under-resourced over the last few seasons, but we're starting to get on top of that now.

"We're starting to send our players to Ireland for assessment. Matt's over in Doha right now with Kane Vincent-Young (groin injury) seeing a specialist.

"The club is spending a lot of money on preventing and treating injuries and I think it's only a matter of time before that makes a difference."

Most Read

Allegations mount against former fraudster operating under new alias

Sarah Deamer and John Allen on holiday Picture: SARAH DEAMER

Former dairy owners ‘extremely saddened’ at its closure – and for staff and farmers affected

The Strachans, who own Suffolk Meadow Ice Cream, say they are 'extremely saddened' at the closure of a dairy factory which they used to own Picture: GREGG BROWN

Emergency services called after unknown liquid sprayed in man’s face

Emergency services were called to area of Greenfield Way in Haverhill Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Anger as closing residential care home gives 24 residents just weeks to find a new home

Resident Mark Taylor and his mum Gwen with the letter they received announcing The Dell Care Home in Great Cornard will be closing in early December. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

Lorry stuck in muddy ditch blocks entire road

A lorry was stuck in a ditch in Hadleigh blocking the road. Picture: DALEY BIEDUL

Most Read

Allegations mount against former fraudster operating under new alias

Sarah Deamer and John Allen on holiday Picture: SARAH DEAMER

Former dairy owners ‘extremely saddened’ at its closure – and for staff and farmers affected

The Strachans, who own Suffolk Meadow Ice Cream, say they are 'extremely saddened' at the closure of a dairy factory which they used to own Picture: GREGG BROWN

Emergency services called after unknown liquid sprayed in man’s face

Emergency services were called to area of Greenfield Way in Haverhill Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Anger as closing residential care home gives 24 residents just weeks to find a new home

Resident Mark Taylor and his mum Gwen with the letter they received announcing The Dell Care Home in Great Cornard will be closing in early December. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

Lorry stuck in muddy ditch blocks entire road

A lorry was stuck in a ditch in Hadleigh blocking the road. Picture: DALEY BIEDUL

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Spectators thrilled as Deben Cherub back on Suffolk water

Ariel, Tim Everson's Deben Cherub, looked stunning whilst suspended mid-air before her release back into the water. Picture: GEMMA JARVIS

People who want firearms licences in Essex must now supply medical evidence

There has been a change in policy for people wanting a firearms licence in Essex Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Table-topping Stowmarket target a long run in the FA Vase

Dom Docherty, right, is back in the Stowmarket Town squad after a six-week absence through injury. Picture: PAUL VOLLER

Don’t expect Sears or Lankester back any time soon – Town fitness coach gives injury updates

Freddie Sears suffered a cruciate knee ligament injury back in February. Photo: Pagepix

Proposed Felixstowe adult shop ‘only selling lingerie’, insists manager

The Love Shack will open in place of The Waffle Shack in Felixstowe Picture: ALAN BOYLE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists