Transfer news, salary cap latest, plus dates for your diaries – our most-read Town stories of the week

There’s been a lot going on at Portman Road over the last seven days – here’s our most-read Ipswich Town stories of the week.

MONDAY

Three days on from a hard salary cap being voted in by League One clubs, Stuart Watson used the benefit of new information to look at how it will affect Ipswich Town...

It was also the day we discovered that Stephen Ward was on trial with the Blues...

And there was news of a devastating blow for a Town youngster...

TUESDAY

We looked a bit more at the career of Ward...

And gave our verdict on a report that there is interest in one of Town’s wingers...

Plus there was news of a high-profile Town friendly...

WEDNESDAY

A glowing reference for a Town striker target...

THURSDAY

We looked at how Ward did in the Championship with Stoke last season...

Then later that day broke the news that he had been offered a contract...

There was also news regarding fixtures release day, plus dates for cup draws and ties...

Plus another friendly was announced (this time officially)...

FRIDAY

The well-contacted Andy Warren brought you the latest on Town being in talks with Ward and two goalkeepers...

Another friendly is announced...

A signing!

