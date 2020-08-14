E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Transfer news, salary cap latest, plus dates for your diaries – our most-read Town stories of the week

PUBLISHED: 06:00 16 August 2020

From top left, clockwise, Gwion Edwards, Stephen Ward, Danny Graham and David Cornell have all been in the Ipswich Town news this week. Photos: Archant/PA

From top left, clockwise, Gwion Edwards, Stephen Ward, Danny Graham and David Cornell have all been in the Ipswich Town news this week. Photos: Archant/PA

Archant

There’s been a lot going on at Portman Road over the last seven days – here’s our most-read Ipswich Town stories of the week.

MONDAY

Three days on from a hard salary cap being voted in by League One clubs, Stuart Watson used the benefit of new information to look at how it will affect Ipswich Town...

READ: The devil was in the detail... Why salary cap’s ‘average’ leaves Ipswich Town with little wriggle room

It was also the day we discovered that Stephen Ward was on trial with the Blues...

READ: Former Republic of Ireland international Ward training with Town

And there was news of a devastating blow for a Town youngster...

READ: Morris facing long spell out after suffering second serious knee injury

TUESDAY

We looked a bit more at the career of Ward...

READ: ‘Wonderful’ Ward is the converted striker who became McCarthy’s trusted left-back... but is he what Town need?

And gave our verdict on a report that there is interest in one of Town’s wingers...

READ: Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Championship duo ‘join the race’ for Gwion Edwards

Plus there was news of a high-profile Town friendly...

READ: Ipswich Town set for friendly at Tottenham’s new ground

WEDNESDAY

A glowing reference for a Town striker target...

READ: ‘A figurehead, a top guy and almost guaranteed goals’ - Mowbray’s assessment of Town target Graham

THURSDAY

We looked at how Ward did in the Championship with Stoke last season...

READ: ‘Solid’, ‘capable’ and ‘sound enough’ – Town trialist was a six out of 10 man at Stoke

Then later that day broke the news that he had been offered a contract...

READ: Town offer Ward contract after veteran impresses in training

There was also news regarding fixtures release day, plus dates for cup draws and ties...

READ: Cup draws, fixtures release and when KO games will be played... some key dates for your diary

Plus another friendly was announced (this time officially)...

READ: Ipswich Town to face Colchester in friendly double-header to be streamed online

FRIDAY

The well-contacted Andy Warren brought you the latest on Town being in talks with Ward and two goalkeepers...

READ: Ipswich stepping up transfer business as two keepers remain in play, Ward talks continue and striker linked

Another friendly is announced...

READ: Town announce West Ham friendly as first Hammers clash is cancelled due to positive virus test

A signing!

READ: Stephen Ward agrees to join Ipswich Town

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

‘Never seen a fire like it’ – 13 engines tackle huge blaze involving hazardous materials

Thirteen crews have been sent to the scene Picture: SIMON CUSWORTH

‘You could hear somebody crying’ – Debenhams makes 20 staff redundant via conference call

Debenhams, Arc shopping centre at Bury St Edmunds where it is alleged 20 staff have been made redundant. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn expecting child, reports say

Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn at Portman Road Picture: INSTAGRAM/@TEDDYSPHOTOS

First plans submitted for 99 new homes near Clacton

Plans for 99 new homes to the north of Clacton have been submitted to Tendring District Council Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Why was the Orwell Bridge lit up in red?

The Orwell Bridge was illuminated in red to highlight the challenges faced by the events industry. Picture: GREEN SPARK PRODUCTION LTD
$render.recurse($ctx, '$content.code.value')

Most Read

‘Never seen a fire like it’ – 13 engines tackle huge blaze involving hazardous materials

Thirteen crews have been sent to the scene Picture: SIMON CUSWORTH

‘You could hear somebody crying’ – Debenhams makes 20 staff redundant via conference call

Debenhams, Arc shopping centre at Bury St Edmunds where it is alleged 20 staff have been made redundant. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn expecting child, reports say

Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn at Portman Road Picture: INSTAGRAM/@TEDDYSPHOTOS

First plans submitted for 99 new homes near Clacton

Plans for 99 new homes to the north of Clacton have been submitted to Tendring District Council Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Why was the Orwell Bridge lit up in red?

The Orwell Bridge was illuminated in red to highlight the challenges faced by the events industry. Picture: GREEN SPARK PRODUCTION LTD

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

New Beach Street seaside attraction begins to take shape as containers start to arrive

Three of the new units at Beach Street in the grounds of Manning's Amusement Park at Felixstowe Picture: RICHARD CORNWELL

Let’s praise our unsung police heroes during the coronavirus crisis

The control room at Suffolk police's Martlesham headquarters. Picture: LAUREN DE BOISE

Transfer news, salary cap latest, plus dates for your diaries – our most-read Town stories of the week

From top left, clockwise, Gwion Edwards, Stephen Ward, Danny Graham and David Cornell have all been in the Ipswich Town news this week. Photos: Archant/PA

Delays on mainline trains after flooding led to cancellations

Trains were cancelled between Colchester and Marks Tey Picture: GREATER ANGLIA

Red Arrows flypast cancelled due to poor weather

The Red Arrows were set to fly over parts of Suffolk today Picture: KEVIN WOOD